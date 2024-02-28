ADVERTISEMENT
He's only fighting for his people - Igboho begs FG to release Nnamdi Kanu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Igboho accused the Federal Government of playing politics with Kanu's trial.

Igboho sent his plea in a video that has now gone viral on social media, in which he claimed that Kanu's only crime is that he was fighting for his people.

The video, which surfaced on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, coincided with the continuation of the IPOB leader's trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

On Monday, February 26, the Biafra agitator reappeared in court for the first time since the December 15, 2023, ruling of the Supreme Court.

Since his extradition to Nigeria from Kenya in mid-2021, Kanu has been locked in the Department of State Services (DSS) custody as the Federal Government pressed multiple charges against him for offences bordering treason, among others.

However, Igboho argued that the IPOB leader is innocent of the allegations and called for an end to what he described as political manoeuvring by the government.

“Release Nnamdi Kanu. Stop politics. This guy didn’t do anything. Today is February 27, 2024. Release him, let him go, and stay with his family.

“This guy just fights for his people in the Southeast like me that I’m fighting for my people in Yorubaland.

“Release him, let him go. Stop these political games. Release Kanu, let him go home, please release him,” Igboho said in the video.

Pulse reported that the Yoruba Nation agitator returned to Nigeria last week for the burial of his mother, S.A. Adeyemo.

