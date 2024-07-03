Southeast lawmakers appeal to Tinubu for Nnamdi Kanu's release

The group, led by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, argued that the region's social and economic activities would remain stagnant until Kanu's freedom is secured.

The senators had a private meeting with Lateef Fagbemi, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, during which they delivered a letter to President Tinubu requesting Kanu's release.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Abaribe, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, expressed concern over the negative impact on the region's economy and social life due to the continued detention of the Biafra nation activist.

Abaribe emphasised that the peaceful demands of the detained IPOB leader had been overshadowed by criminal activities, resulting in the deaths of innocent people, including security personnel.

The former Deputy Governor of Abia State mentioned that he met with Kanu at the DSS headquarters in Abuja on Monday, where Kanu agreed to comply with any conditions for his release.

Senator Abaribe hopes Kanu's release will ease the tension and conflicts that have plagued the region since Kanu was taken into DSS custody in 2021.

The senators urged the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to communicate their message to President Tinubu and to use his influence to drop all charges against the IPOB leader.

Abaribe added that nearly all political, religious, and community leaders have unanimously agreed that releasing Kanu is essential for restoring peace to the region.

Kanu was re-arrested in Kenya in 2021 by the Federal Government and brought back to Nigeria to face terrorism charges.

Although Kanu pleaded not guilty, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja denied him bail because he had previously violated bail conditions for which Senator Abaribe was his surety.