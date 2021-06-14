Asari Dokubo says Nnamdi Kanu is a criminal and conman

In a video he just posted on social media, Dokubo says Kanu is using the separatist struggle to line his own pocket or make money for himself.

“They are now telling us India, Russia, etc. This is how they audit accounts. This is what Biafra will look like under the criminal Nnamdi Kanu.

“They claim that they brought money to Cotonou to give to me — N20 million. We are waiting for them to bring the evidence. They came to Cotonou to meet with me and I hosted them. They did not bring a dime.

“How is that an audited account? Why do Igbo people allow you, a conman, to be conning them? Igbos, you have to rise. He wants to destroy Onyeama. He wants to destroy Ekweremadu. He wants to destroy everybody and the Igbo people are keeping quiet," Dokubo blares in typical loudmouth fashion.

He adds that: “Biafra is your business now, you have no other avenue for gainful income. It is a pity how Igbo people have fallen for this evil, but your time is up.

“I am out for you. And I will get you. I just asked that our people be allowed to vote and you sent your dogs. I’ve broken their teeth.

“Nnamdi Kanu, I’m not in your category but for this, I will surely bring you down. I will destroy this evil empire that is working as a hindrance to the restoration of Biafra.”

IPOB's militant arm, Eastern Security Network (ESN), has been blamed for a slew of attacks targeting electoral and police facilities in the southeast, since the turn of the year.