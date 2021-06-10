RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari reveals how he will deal with IPOB

A joint military-police operation is about to be launched in the southeast.

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari Pulse Nigeria

The separatist and proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) has been accused of fomenting a reign of terror in the southeast in recent times, and President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that he's just about had enough.

"IPOB is just like a dot in a circle and they have nowhere to turn to. They are spread everywhere and they have businesses and property everywhere and in other areas," Buhari said during a recorded AriseTV interview aired on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

The president added that the militant arm of IPOB called Eastern Security Network (ESN) "don't know what they are doing. How we will handle them is to mobilise the police and the military to pursue them."

The president also said the bandits in the northwest would be dealt with in "a language they understand" and that the police and military have been given orders to be ruthless.

The secessionist IPOB was proscribed and designated a terrorist organisation in 2017.

The group has been accused of burning police stations, electoral offices and a spate of killings in an increasingly restive southeastern region, since the turn of the year.

