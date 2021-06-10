President Buhari reveals how he will deal with IPOB

"IPOB is just like a dot in a circle and they have nowhere to turn to. They are spread everywhere and they have businesses and property everywhere and in other areas," Buhari said during a recorded AriseTV interview aired on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

The president added that the militant arm of IPOB called Eastern Security Network (ESN) "don't know what they are doing. How we will handle them is to mobilise the police and the military to pursue them."

The president also said the bandits in the northwest would be dealt with in "a language they understand" and that the police and military have been given orders to be ruthless.

The secessionist IPOB was proscribed and designated a terrorist organisation in 2017.