Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

President Muhammadu Buhari received Abdullahi Ganduje at the Villa barely four days after release of videos showing the Kano state governor allegedly collecting kickbacks from contractors for projects in Kano state.

According to Presidential media aide, Femi Adesina, the embattled Ganduje was in company of the Tijjaniyya Shura Council of Nigeria to the Villa on Friday, October 19, 2018.

Nigerians react

Tijiani Iba Aliyu described the picture of President Buhari and Ganduje as disturbing.

“This Image of Ganduje with PMB is disturbing! The Progressives will not want people with complexity or those that have a question to answer to be meeting the LionKing, it's a low ebb I think the Governor in question should be ashamed to even publicly appear with the LionKing!,” Aliyu said.

Joseph Godswill Dangana had a caution.

“So the dollar magician, whose Babariga is always loaded also came? thank you for coming, please check his Babariga very well.”

Prince Spencer Adikibi said Ganduje should not have visited at the Villa.

“If this were in China, Ganduje would either have committed suicide or he would have been arrested. But here in Nigeria, he's rather being feted by PMB, who's fighting corruption. It's a serious dent on the fight against corruption. The delegation should have been led by the Deputy Governor not Ganduje, a man who has no moral & Legal standing to continue to govern the good people of Kano State,” he said.

ALSO READ: Senator defends Gov Ganduje, says agents of mischief are behind bribery video

Online media platform, DailyNigerian, had released videos of Governor Ganduje receiving bundles of cash and stuffing them in his pockets.

Although the governor has denied the allegation, the Kano State House of Assembly is probing the matter.

Subsequently, the Police in Kano state has banned students from protesting against the governor.