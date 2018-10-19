Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Nigerians knock Buhari for receiving Ganduje at the Villa

Nigerians react as Buhari receives Ganduje days after '$5m bribery videos'

Governor Ganduje was seen in two videos allegedly receiving kickbacks from contractors for projects in Kano state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerians react as Buhari receives Ganduje at the Villa. play

Nigerians react as Buhari receives Ganduje at the Villa.

(State House)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

President Muhammadu Buhari received Abdullahi Ganduje at the Villa barely four days after release of videos showing the Kano state governor allegedly collecting kickbacks from contractors for projects in Kano state.

According to Presidential media aide, Femi Adesina, the embattled Ganduje was in company of the Tijjaniyya Shura Council of Nigeria to the Villa on Friday, October 19, 2018.

Nigerians react as Buhari receives Ganduje at the Villa. play

Nigerians react as Buhari receives Ganduje at the Villa.

(State House)

 

Nigerians react

Tijiani Iba Aliyu described the picture of President Buhari and Ganduje as disturbing.

“This Image of Ganduje with PMB is disturbing! The Progressives will not want people with complexity or those that have a question to answer to be meeting the LionKing, it's a low ebb I think the Governor in question should be ashamed to even publicly appear with the LionKing!,” Aliyu said.

Joseph Godswill Dangana had a caution.

“So the dollar magician, whose Babariga is always loaded also came? thank you for coming, please check his Babariga very well.”

 

Prince Spencer Adikibi said Ganduje should not have visited at the Villa.

“If this were in China, Ganduje would either have committed suicide or he would have been arrested. But here in Nigeria, he's rather being feted by PMB, who's fighting corruption. It's a serious dent on the fight against corruption. The delegation should have been led by the Deputy Governor not Ganduje, a man who has no moral & Legal standing to continue to govern the good people of Kano State,” he said.

ALSO READ: Senator defends Gov Ganduje, says agents of mischief are behind bribery video

Nigerians react as Buhari receives Ganduje at the Villa. play

Nigerians react as Buhari receives Ganduje at the Villa.

(State House)

 

Online media platform, DailyNigerian, had released videos of Governor Ganduje receiving bundles of cash and stuffing them in his pockets.

Although the governor has denied the allegation, the Kano State House of Assembly is probing the matter.

Subsequently, the Police in Kano state has banned students from protesting against the governor.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Read how 2 notorious cult leaders were shot dead during Lagos gang warbullet
2 2 notorious thugs reported dead following a clash in Bariga and its...bullet
3 EFCC secures remand order to keep Fayose in detention for 2 weeksbullet

Related Articles

Kano Assembly summons Ja'afar over Ganduje's alleged bribery video
Pulse Blogger [Opinion Article] Buhari's crime is indeed a serious one
Kwankwaso denies involvement in Ganduje's alleged bribery video
Kano Assembly sets up 7-man committee to investigate Ganduje's "bribery video"
Another video of Governor Ganduje “collecting dollars from contractor” hits the internet
Kano Assembly moves to impeach Ganduje over $5m bribe for contracts
8 Things you need to know about viral video of Governor Ganduje allegedly hiding bribe in his babanriga
Senator defends Gov Ganduje, says agents of mischief are behind bribery video

Local

Imported rice only fit for animals, buy Nigerian rice - Lai
Why Buhari engages with foreign media - Lai Muhammed
Nigeria's anti-graft agency queries Zenith Bank CEO over suspicious transactions worth $323 million
EFCC quizzes Abia Finance Commissioner, 4 ministry officials over alleged fraud
Why we prefer fairly-used underwear (Okrika) – Abia women
Kano Assembly moves to impeach Ganduje over $5m bribe for contracts
Kano Assembly summons Ja'afar over Ganduje's alleged bribery video
X
Advertisement