OPay USSD Codes To Check Balance, Transfers, Airtime, and More

The social space is littered with reviews of how seamless it is to use OPay financial services. There’s so much to love about the simplicity of the OPay mobile app, its POS system , supportive customer service , and widespread acceptance .



Yet, it gets better with the easy-to-use OPay USSD codes. For many digital online banks, you have to register and activate your linked phone number before the USSD code starts working. With OPay, you can use the USSD codes provided that you successfully created your OPay account. The code can be used with the registered phone number on the OPay App account.

Whether you are just starting with OPay or want to know how to use the OPay USSD code to send money, check out your OPay balance, buy airtime, or get OTP, here’s a detailed overview of the OPay USSD Code for offline use.

What is the OPay USSD Code?

The OPay USSD code is *955#. This code allows OPay users to conduct various transactions on the platform. Its introduction aimed to simplify OPay services, particularly in areas with limited or no internet access, thus solidifying OPay’s position among Nigeria’s top online payment gateways .

However, users must first create an OPay account and link their phone number to it before using the USSD code. The registered phone number functions as the OPay account number, enabling seamless transactions on the platform.

Updated List Of OPay USSD Codes For Different Tasks

Check Balance: 955 0#

Get OTP (one-time password): 955 010#

Transfer to OPay Accounts: 955 1*Amount*Account Number#

Transfer to Other Bank Accounts: 955 2*Amount*Account Number#

Airtime for Self : 955 3*Amount#

Airtime for Others : 955 3*Amount*Phone Number#

Data : 955 4*Phone Number#

Electricity Bill : 955 6#

Betting : 955 5#

OPay Card Activation: 95503121#

How To Create An Account Using OPay USSD Code

To open an OPay account, dial *955# and follow the prompts: Choose the option to create an account.

Input your first and last name.

Create and confirm your OPay PIN.

Verify your account with the OTP sent to your phone.

How To Withdraw Funds Using OPay USSD Code

Dial *955# to access your OPay account.

Select the "Withdrawal" option on the next page.

Enter the OPay PoS agent's phone number.

Input the withdrawal amount.

Confirm the transaction with your PIN.

How To Add Money To Your Account Using OPay USSD Code

To fund your OPay account using USSD, dial 955 2# or *955#.

Select "Add Money".

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the transaction.

How To Check Your Account Balance Using OPay USSD Code

To check your OPay account balance, dial 9550# and enter your PIN. Alternatively, dial *955# and select "Next."

Choose "Check Balance"

Enter your OPay PIN. The balance will be displayed on your phone screen.

How To Use OPay USSD Code To Request E-PIN For Examinations

To purchase an E-PIN on OPay for JAMB or other exams using USSD, Dial *955# to begin.

Select “Next”.

Choose the E-PIN option.

Select the exam type.

Confirm the amount.

Enter your OPay PIN to complete the payment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Safe Is It To Carry Out Transactions Using OPay USSD Codes? Yes, carrying out transactions using OPay USSD codes is safe. However, as a general rule, using OPay USSD codes for various transactions is safe as long as you keep your transaction PIN confidential. Your account and funds remain secure if you do not share your PIN with anyone.

Is An Internet Connection Needed To Use OPay USSD Codes? The OPay USSD code works on any mobile device without an internet connection. Dial the code and follow the prompts to complete your transaction.

Are There Hidden Charges When Using OPay USSD Codes? There are no hidden fees for using the OPay USSD codes. It is free of charge.



How Can I Solve Issues Faced When Using OPay USSD Codes? If you experience any issues using a USSD code, contact OPay customer support as you would if you lost your phone or OPay card. The team can assist with troubleshooting and resolving any problems you encounter.