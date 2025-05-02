Mobile banking has become part of everyday life in Nigeria, and Palmpay has become one of the leading apps. While the Palmpay app services can easily be accessed using a smartphone, not everyone always has a smartphone or data. This is where the Palmpay USSD code is helpful. With only a few commands, you can perform your transactions without the need for the internet.

What is the PalmPay USSD Code?

The Palmpay USSD code is a simple method for clients to access banking services without an internet connection or a smartphone. It is secure, quick, and works on any type of cell phone. If you are trying to send money, buy airtime, or check your balance, the USSD option is quick and easy. The official Palmpay USSD code is *652#.

Benefits of Using the Palmpay USSD Code

It is accessible on any phone, be it a basic or a smartphone.

No internet required.

You can access your account at any time of the day or night.

Ideal for rural users or low network coverage areas.

Entire List of Palmpay USSD Commands

With *652#, you can access several Palmpay services. Here's an extensive list of what you can do: Check Account Balance To check your balance, dial *652#

Select the option of "Check Balance."

Enter your PIN for verification

Your account balance will be displayed instantly. Money Transfers To transfer money to another Palmpay member or a bank account, dial *652# Select “Transfer Money."

Select either "Palmpay Account" or "Other Bank Account"

Enter the recipient’s account number

Enter the amount

Verify using your PIN Transfers are made instantly, and you will receive a confirmation SMS.

Buy Airtime for Yourself To recharge your own mobile number, dial *652# Select “Airtime Purchase."

Select "Self"

Enter the amount

Verify using your PIN Airtime will be credited to your line. Buy Airtime for Others To recharge someone else's phone number, dial *652# Select "Airtime Purchase."

Select "Others"

Enter the phone number

Enter the amount

Verify using your PIN This feature is handy for gifts or support to loved ones and friends.

Pay Bills Bill payments like electricity bills, DSTV, GOTV, Startimes subscription, and internet subscriptions can be done via USSD on Palmpay, such as: To pay bills, dial *652#: Select "Bill Payments."

Select the type of bill

Follow the menu

Confirm using your PIN Fund Betting Accounts You can also recharge your betting wallets like Bet9ja, NairaBet, and others via Palmpay USSD, by dialing *652# Select "Fund Betting Account"

Select a betting platform

Enter your PIN and amount

Approve the transaction using your PIN

Open Palmpay Account In case you are new to Palmpay, you can open an account using USSD directly by dialing *652#. Select "Open Account."

Provide your information according to the instructions.

Your Palmpay account will be created. Change or Reset PIN In case your PIN is being hacked, simply reset it by dialing *652#. Select "Change/Reset PIN."

How to set a new PIN

Ensure your new PIN is secure but not too hard to remember.

Requirements for Using Palmpay USSD Code

In using Palmpay USSD services, you need: A registered phone number with your Palmpay account

Active Palmpay account

4-digit safe PIN for identification If you don't have an account, you can easily create one through the Palmpay app or through USSD code.

Palmpay USSD Code Fees

Palmpay will not charge you to check your balance, but depending on the nature of the transaction, money transfers and bill payments may attract tiny charges. Your network operator will also charge you a USSD fee. Always make sure you verify the fees displayed before approving a transaction.

Is Palmpay USSD Safe to Use?

Yes, Palmpay USSD services are safe. Make sure that: You do not share your PIN with anyone.

Check the recipient's details before accepting transfers.

Do not use USSD services on public Wi-Fi (if using a smartphone).

Always log off securely and review your account from time to time.

Troubleshooting Common Palmpay USSD Issues

USSD Code Not Working: Ensure you dial the correct code *652#.

Make sure there is a good network signal.

Ensure your phone number is registered with Palmpay. Transactions Not Processing: Check the account balance.

Check for network outage.

Wait for some time and try again. PIN Forgotten: Use the "Reset PIN" option or contact Palmpay customer care for assistance.