NDA attack a morale-booster for military to end insecurity - Buhari

Two military officers were killed and one was abducted by terrorists who invaded the facility early on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

The attack has attracted widespread condemnation, a new low in the escalation of insecurity that has ravaged the country.

Buhari said in a statement on Wednesday, August 25 that the attack would boost the morale of troops and their determination to decisively end criminality in the country.

He noted that the attack came at a time when the Armed Forces was gaining the upper hand on criminals across the country.

The president said victims of the NDA attack won't die in vain, and that the action of the terrorists will 'accelerate the total uprooting of evil in the shortest possible time'.

The 78-year-old also commiserated with the families of those who killed in the attack.

He also called on Nigerians to appreciate the valiant efforts of the military and unite to battle 'against wickedness in the land'.

The Federal Government has struggled to contain the wave of violence that has affected many parts of the country, especially over the past couple of years.

A total of 3,133 people were killed across the country between April and June 2021 in violent incidents including terror attacks, abductions, and gang clashes.