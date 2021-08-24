RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Terrorists attack Nigerian Defence Academy, murder two officers

The gunmen tore through the facility in a car, disguised in military fatigues.

Gunmen raze home of Imo commissioner (Vanguard)

Gunmen have just attacked the permanent site of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State, killing two officers and kidnapping one.

A security source tells Pulse that the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

ChannelsTV reports that the gunmen tore through the facility in a car, disguised in military fatigues, before proceeding to the officers’ quarters.

On arrival, they began shooting sporadically and in the process, killed two officers (a Major and a Squadron Leader).

They then took another Major away through the nearby bush.

The sound of the gunfire alerted troops of the NDA Quick Response Team, who stormed the scene.

However, this team was unable to rescue the kidnapped officer as the bandits were far gone with the victim, ChannelsTV reports.

The Nigerian Defence Academy sits just metres away from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka, in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State, where 39 students were abducted by bandits in March.

