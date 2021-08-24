Terrorists attack Nigerian Defence Academy, murder two officers

A security source tells Pulse that the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

ChannelsTV reports that the gunmen tore through the facility in a car, disguised in military fatigues, before proceeding to the officers’ quarters.

On arrival, they began shooting sporadically and in the process, killed two officers (a Major and a Squadron Leader).

They then took another Major away through the nearby bush.

The sound of the gunfire alerted troops of the NDA Quick Response Team, who stormed the scene.

However, this team was unable to rescue the kidnapped officer as the bandits were far gone with the victim, ChannelsTV reports.