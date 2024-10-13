'Mummy, leave me alone' - Shehu Sani hits back at El-Rufai's wife

Mrs El-Rufai, fondly called the English teacher on X for her penchant for correcting grammatical errors on the platform, had earlier corrected the grammatical error she spotted in Sani's post.

Posting on his account on Friday, the activist shared his observation about President Bola Tinubu's trips abroad and inflation in Nigeria.

Sani, one-term Senator for Kaduna Central District in the 8th National Assembly, implied in the post that the President's travelling out of the country has a way of shooting up taxes and prices of commodities.

‘’New law of economics; When the President travels out, Taxes and Prices goes up,” Sani wrote.

Meanwhile, the former Kaduna First Lady quickly spotted an error in the post and corrected it.

Quoting Sani's post, El-Rufai pointed out that it should have read ''go up'' and not ''goes up.''

The former governor's wife’s comment attracted hordes of reactions with netizens expressing divergent views in the post’s comment section.

But in a counter-reaction, Sani also joined the comment section where he told El-Rufai to leave him alone.

He recalled that the two had unfollowed each other on the social media platform, and wondered why the former First Lady was still monitoring his activities.

“I unfollowed you and you unfollowed me. And you still de hang around me. Mummy, leave me alone abeg,” he wrote.

During his stint in the Senate, Sani had a disagreement with Hadiza's husband who was also Kaduna's Governor at the time.

Though belonging to the same party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the duo had an irreconcilable rift, which led to the eventual defection of the lawmaker from the party.