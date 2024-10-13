ADVERTISEMENT
El-Rufai's wife sparks reactions after correcting Shehu Sani's post about Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

The former Kaduna lawmaker wrote a post about a purported correlation between Tinubu's trip abroad and the hike in taxes and goods and services.

Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, wife of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai.
Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, wife of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai. [X:@hadizel]

Sani, a one-term senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, took to his X to share his observation about the President's trips abroad and inflation in Nigeria.

In the post, he opined that Tinubu's travelling out of the country has a way of shooting up prices of taxes and commodities.

‘’New law of economics; When the President travels out, Taxes and Prices goes up,” Sani wrote.

Reacting, El-Rufai, fondly called the English teacher on X for her penchant for correcting grammatical errors on the platform, spotted the post and corrected the former lawmaker.

Quoting Sani's post, the former Kaduna First Lady pointed out that it should have read ‘’go up” and not ‘’goes up.”

Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, wife of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai.
Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, wife of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai. [X:@hadizel] Pulse Nigeria

Following the development, some Nigerians besieged the comment section of El-Rifai's post to share their thoughts.

Below are some of the reactions;

@Aprilkekule: “Whether “goes up” or “go up”, the message is clear……”

@Northerner∅ said: “El-Rufai family and Shehu Sani tussle is unmatched. Astaghfurullah!🤭”

@belloinuwa wrote: “This could literally start a war 😂😂😂.”

@imustaphaa: “This one is the same generation thing. I can not comment on it. I come in peace.”

@CroBender wrote: “English not his mother tongue 😂😂”

During his stint in the Senate, Sani had a disagreement with Hadiza's husband who was also Kaduna's Governor at the time.

Though belonging to the same party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the duo had an irreconcilable rift, which led to the eventual defection of the lawmaker from the party.

Sani later joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) on whose platform he contested the 2019 election but lost to APC candidate, Uba Sani, incumbent governor of Kaduna and former ally of El-Rufai.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

