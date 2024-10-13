ADVERTISEMENT
Lead the kind of protest you want to see in Nigeria, Shehu Sani challenges Amaechi

Nurudeen Shotayo

Amaechi recently expressed disappointment that young Nigerians are not on the street to protest the current hardship in the country.

Lead the kind of protest you want to see in Nigeria, Shehu Sani challenges Amaechi
Lead the kind of protest you want to see in Nigeria, Shehu Sani challenges Amaechi

In a recent interview with ABN TV, the former minister expressed frustrations over the prevalent high cost of living, rising fuel prices, and other economic pressures on Nigerians.

Amaechi, a former Rivers State Governor, said he's been disappointed by Nigerians’ reaction, particularly the youth to current hunger and hardship in the country.

He said he was taken aback by the calmness with which Nigerians have reacted to the hardship, stating that he had expected more visible reactions from the citizens.

“I expected more agitation, especially from the youth.

“I thought we would see protests in the streets, but it seems people are not expressing the kind of anger I expected,” he remarked.

Amaechi further noted that the public has largely remained unmoved despite the hyperinflation and ballooning cost of living.

“You cannot have a situation where a group of people are mismanaging resources and expect citizens to remain silent. I am truly baffled by the lack of action,” he stated.

“The price of diesel is at an all-time high, and even some of us are finding it difficult to afford. Yet, the general public seems unmoved,” he added.

Responding, Sani asked the former minister to champion the cause he was preaching.

''His Royal Highness Hon Rotimi should organise and lead the kind of protest he wants or wishes to see,'' the senator wrote on X on Friday.

Similarly, the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, has described the former Governor's remarks as capable of threatening the peace and stability of the nation.

He also accused the former minister of inciting violence and unrest among the Nigerian populace.

Matawalle also expressed deep concern over the dangers posed by such rhetoric.

“It is both reckless and irresponsible for a former public servant of Amaechi’s standing to incite Nigerians against their own government.

“At a time when President Bola Tinubu is working tirelessly to address the challenges facing the nation through various reforms that are yielding results.

“It is absurd, preposterous and shameful for anyone to exploit the genuine situation of our citizens for selfish political gain,” the Defence minister said in a statement.

