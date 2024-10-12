France Trip: Tinubu free to go anywhere he likes - Presidency replies critics

Recall that the President jetted out of the country on October 2, 2024, for a two-week vacation in the UK.

Tinubu's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a terse statement, wherein he stated that his principal's trip was part of his yearly leave.

“President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja today for the United Kingdom to begin a two-week vacation, part of his yearly leave.

“He will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration’s economic reforms.

“He will return to the country after the leave expires,” Onanuga's statement read.

Nigerians condemn Tinubu's trip abroad amid economic hardship

Meanwhile, after spending a week in the UK, the President, on Friday, headed for France, where he is expected to attend an important engagement.

His Special Assistant on Political and Other Matters, Ibrahim Kabir Masari, made this known in a post on his verified X account on Friday.

Massari said he had the honour of visiting Tinubu at his private residence in the UK and they engaged in productive discussions before departing for Paris.

“Today, I had the honour of visiting President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his private residence in the United Kingdom, where we engaged in productive discussions.

“We then departed for Paris, France, for another important engagement,” his post read.

However, the announcement was met with criticisms on social media as some Nigerians are aggrieved over the President's foreign itinerary amid economic hardship in the country.

Responding to the criticisms, Onanuga said Tinubu is at liberty to travel anywhere he desires because he's still observing his official leave.

“It is the President’s private time and he can visit anywhere he desires.”

“President Tinubu is on leave for two weeks. He is not restricted to the UK.