Ministry of labour appeals to ASUU to end strike

Ministry of labour appeals to ASUU to end strike

  • Published:
ASUU strike

(Punch)

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mrs Ibukun Odusote has called on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to suspend its ongoing strike.

Odusote called  on the union to make some sacrifices so that they students can return to school and not be used as political thugs during the election.

Daily Post reports that she said this while speaking to delegates of the African Students Union Parliament (ASUP) in Abuja on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

Odusote said “I am appealing to ASUU members, who are also parents, that there are some sacrifices that some people have to make so that the future of our children can be secured.

“If our children are sitting at home at a critical time like this, with the year coming to an end, and the nation preparing for a national election. The tendencies that they will start running into political groups for vices engagement are high.

“Therefore, it is in the national interest that the on-going industrial action embarked upon by ASUU be amicably resolved through social dialogue for our children to continue their educational pursuit.”

Following failed talks between ASUU and the Federal Government, the union has listed conditions that the government has to meet before it calls off the strike.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

