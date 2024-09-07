'Maybe he wasn’t lying enough' - Nigerians react to Ngelale's resignation

On Saturday, September 7, 2024, Ngelale announced his decision to proceed on an indefinite leave of absence in a post shared on his Facebook account.

The seasoned broadcaster said he had informed the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, of his decision in a memo.

He equally stepped down as the Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen, which effectively confirmed the end of his stay in Aso Rock.

He explained that medical matters presently affecting his immediate and nuclear family were the reasons for his resignation.

“While I fully appreciate that the ship of state waits for no man, this agonising decision — entailing a pause of my functions as the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and Official Spokesperson of the President; Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen — was taken after significant consultations with my family over the past several days as a vexatious medical situation has worsened at home.

“I look forward to returning to full-time national service when time, healing, and fate permit. I respectfully ask for some privacy for my family and I during this time,” his statement partly read.

Nigerians react to Ngelale's resignation from Tinubu's govt

Meanwhile, many Nigerians have taken to various social media platforms reacting to the development.

