WhatsApp Introduces “Strict Account Settings” to Protect Users From Cyberattacks

WhatsApp has launched Strict Account Settings to protect users from cyberattacks. Learn how to enable this optional feature and secure your account easily.

Cyberattacks on messaging apps are no longer rare or distant events. WhatsApp users around the world are increasingly becoming targets. Against this backdrop, WhatsApp has introduced a new security feature designed to reduce these risks: Strict Account Settings.

In its announcement, WhatsApp explained: “We also know that a few of our users – like journalists or public-facing figures – may need extreme safeguards against rare and highly-sophisticated cyber attacks. That’s why today we’re announcing a new, lockdown-style feature called Strict Account Settings.”

The update is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing effort to strengthen account protection without overwhelming users with complex security options. Instead of asking people to manually adjust multiple privacy controls , Strict Account Settings bundles tighter protections into a single switch. It is optional, meaning users can decide if and when to turn it on.

Owned by Meta , WhatsApp has spent the past few years adding security-focused features, from end-to-end encryption to two-step verification and chat lock tools. This latest move shows a continued shift towards making digital safety easier for everyday users, not just people who understand cybersecurity inside out.

At a time when scams, phishing attempts, and account takeovers are rising, the timing of this update is hard to ignore.

How Strict Account Settings Work

Strict Account Settings is designed to simplify WhatsApp security by automatically tightening several protections at once. Once enabled, the setting adjusts how your account interacts with unknown contacts and suspicious activity, reducing common entry points used by attackers.

In practical terms, it limits unsolicited messages, unexpected calls, and interactions from unknown numbers. These are often the starting points for WhatsApp scams, where attackers pretend to be friends, family members, businesses, or even customer support agents. By restricting how unfamiliar accounts can reach you, WhatsApp aims to reduce exposure before a scam even begins.

The feature also adds extra friction to account changes, making it harder for attackers to hijack an account through social engineering or stolen verification codes. Many WhatsApp account takeovers rely on tricking users into sharing login details or clicking harmful links. Stricter controls make these tactics less effective.

Importantly, Strict Account Settings does not replace WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption. Messages and calls remain encrypted as usual, meaning only the sender and recipient can access them. Instead, the new feature works alongside encryption by focusing on who can reach you and how they can interact with your account.

This layered approach reflects how most real-world WhatsApp attacks happen. They are rarely about breaking encryption. More often, they rely on manipulation, impersonation, and pressure. Tightening account behaviour helps close those gaps.

How to Turn On Strict Account Settings on WhatsApp

If you want stronger protection on WhatsApp, you can enable the Strict Account Settings feature right from your phone. It’s designed to make your account more secure with just a few taps.

Here’s how to do it: Open WhatsApp on your phone (make sure the app is updated to the latest version). Tap the Settings icon in the app. Go to Privacy in the Settings menu. Scroll down and select Advanced. Tap Strict Account Settings.

Although this feature is not available yet, but Whatsapp assures it'll start rolling out gradually over the coming weeks, so be on the lookout.

Why WhatsApp Introduced This Now

WhatsApp has become a central communication tool for personal conversations, business transactions, community groups, and even official announcements. That popularity has made it an attractive target for cybercriminals using fake accounts, spyware, and phishing campaigns .

Over the past few years, reports of WhatsApp-based scams have increased, with attackers exploiting trust between contacts. In many cases, users only realise something is wrong after money has been sent or sensitive information has been shared. These incidents have raised concerns about how vulnerable messaging platforms can be when security tools are ignored or misunderstood.

User behaviour has also changed. More people now rely on WhatsApp for work discussions, customer interactions, and private conversations that go beyond casual chatting. This makes account security more important than ever, especially for users who may not regularly review privacy settings.

By introducing Strict Account Settings, WhatsApp is responding to this reality. The feature acknowledges that many users want stronger protection but may not know where to start. Instead of navigating several menus, they can activate one option that raises the overall security level of their account.

This update also reflects a broader push by WhatsApp to make safety measures more visible and accessible. Features like disappearing messages, chat locks, and now stricter account controls show a clear direction: reducing risk through smarter defaults and simpler choices.

In the long run, Strict Account Settings signals a shift in how WhatsApp approaches user security. Rather than assuming users will adjust settings themselves, the platform is taking a more active role in preventing abuse before it happens. For a messaging app used by billions, that change could make a meaningful difference in how safe everyday conversations remain.

