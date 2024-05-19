Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu selects aide, Ngelale as special envoy on climate action

News Agency Of Nigeria

The committee members also include representatives of the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Nigeria Customs Service.

President Bola Tinubu and his spokesperson, Chief Ajuri Ngelale
President Bola Tinubu and his spokesperson, Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Recommended articles

Tinubu also approved the appointment of Chief Ajuri Ngelale as Special Envoy on Climate Action and will retain his role as the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity.

This is contained in a statement by Segun Imohiosen, Director, Information & Public Relations, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is part of a strategic move of the President to ensure the advancement of his administration’s climate and green economic initiatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee will coordinate and oversee all the policies and programmes on climate action and green economic development.

This is to remove the constraints to coordination, foster a whole-of-government approach to climate-action programmes and provide an efficient governance architecture.

It will ensure that all the relevant institutions in the sector are plugged into the President’s vision and are collectively implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda on climate action.

The committee consists of President Bola Tinubu – Chairman; Balarabe Abbas Lawal (Minister of Environment) – Vice-Chairman; and Ajuri-Obari Ngelale (Special Adviser) – Secretary/Special Presidential Envoy.

The members are Lazarus Angbazo (CEO, InfraCorp); Salisu Dahiru (CEO, NCCC); Michael Ohiani (CEO, ICRC); Aisha Rimi (CEO, NIPC); and Aminu Umar-Sadiq (CEO, NSIA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are Yusuf Maina-Bukar (CEO, NAGGW); Abdullahi Mustapha (CEO, ECN); Abba Abubakar Aliyu (CEO, REA); Uzoma Nwagba (CEO, CrediCorp) and Khalil Halilu (CEO, NASENI).

Fatima Shinkafi (CEO, SMDF); Bala Bello (Deputy Governor, CBN); Lolade Abiola (UN SE4ALL); Teni Majekodunmi (NCCC Adviser) and Representative, (Federal Ministry of FCT) as members.

Other representative members are the Federal Ministries of Finance; Power; Industry, Trade & Investment; Water Resources; and Agriculture & Food Security.

The committee members also include representatives of the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Nigeria Customs Service.

The committee shall, among other functions, identify, develop, and implement innovative non-oil & non-gas climate action initiatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will coordinate all the activities of relevant federal institutions towards the attainment of all agreed climate action and green economic objectives and non-oil/non-gas ambitions of the federal government.

It will also collaborate with all the relevant government, sub-national governments, non-government, and civil society entities towards the attainment of the climate action objectives and ambitions of the federal government.

In the same vein, it will collaborate with national governments and multilateral institutions towards the attainment of the climate action objectives and carbon market ambitions of the federal government.

The committee will also monitor, evaluate and guide the progress of all climate action and renewable energy projects and activities of the federal government.

Other functions include: ”Track and guide the implementation of initiatives and developments conducted by the Energy Transition Working Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Supervise the work of the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen.

”Prepare a half-yearly green ambitions update, covering all associated climate action achievements of the Federal Government.”

Imohiosen said that Tinubu remained committed to achieving Nigeria’s green economy objectives on the path of a just energy transition while unlocking new investments in this critical sector.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu approves InfraCorp as lead developer of Nigeria's Green Zone

Tinubu approves InfraCorp as lead developer of Nigeria's Green Zone

NDLEA intercepts China, UK-bound cocaine, amphetamine consignments

NDLEA intercepts China, UK-bound cocaine, amphetamine consignments

Fulani village heads call for unity, peaceful coexistence in Kogi

Fulani village heads call for unity, peaceful coexistence in Kogi

Commander hails troops for tearing apart Boko Haram insurgents in Sambisa forest

Commander hails troops for tearing apart Boko Haram insurgents in Sambisa forest

NDLEA arrests 4, seizes 2,025 explosives in Niger, Kano

NDLEA arrests 4, seizes 2,025 explosives in Niger, Kano

Tinubu selects aide, Ngelale as special envoy on climate action

Tinubu selects aide, Ngelale as special envoy on climate action

Iran President's helicopter crashes, rescue operations ongoing

Iran President's helicopter crashes, rescue operations ongoing

Nigerian Navy lauded for efforts in combatting crude oil theft

Nigerian Navy lauded for efforts in combatting crude oil theft

Students, youths’ bodies beg Tinubu to appoint competent CEO for PTI

Students, youths’ bodies beg Tinubu to appoint competent CEO for PTI

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sen.Solomon Adeola (Yayi). [DCConnect]

Yayi aims to turn Ogun West into small London as he makes 'Emilokan' case for his zone

The suspect has been arrested (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

4-year-old girl in Ekiti accuses 27-year-old man of raping her

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Ensure you work as you dance - Obasanjo advises Gov Adeleke his dance partner

Trailer loads of opioids [Dateline Nigeria]

Lagos NDLEA arrests 3 involved in trafficking 3 trailer loads of opioids