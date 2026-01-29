Everything to Remember Before Aníkúlápó Season 2

A detailed recap of Aníkúlápó and Rise of the Spectre ahead of season 2. Everything to remember about Saro, Arolake, Oyo’s power struggles, and the curse of Akala before the new season begins.

The scales of life and death remain unbalanced as the dust settles on another piercing season of political betrayal and spiritual warfare. What began as a simple tale of a traveller and a queen has spiralled into a cross-realm crisis that threatens the very foundation of the Oyo Kingdom.

Kunle Afolayan has combined Yoruba mythology, moral consequence, and political intrigue into a story that has continued to make an impression on viewers. As the empire braces for the next chapter of this unfolding saga, here’s a clear, sectioned recap of what has happened so far.

How It All Started: Saro, Power, and Pride

Saro and Arolake, Anikulapo Movie

In the 2022 film, Saro’s rise begins with Arolake. Through her connection to the mythical Akala bird, Saro gains the power to resurrect the dead, earning the name Aníkúlápó: the one who carries death in his pocket.

But power quickly feeds his ego. Saro dismisses Arolake’s role in his survival, marries other women, and treats resurrection as a spectacle rather than a responsibility. When his power finally fails in the king’s court, the gods respond swiftly. Saro is killed, paying the price for arrogance and betrayal.

Death Is Not the End: Saro’s Debt to the Afterlife

Rise of the Spectre opens with Saro at the gates of heaven, only to be turned away. The afterlife reveals a debt he cannot escape: by resurrecting 20 souls, he disrupted the balance between life and death.

His punishment is grim. Saro is sent back to earth as a ghost, tasked with finding and reclaiming the lives of the very people he once saved. He becomes a reluctant harbinger of death, moving from village to village, undoing his past actions one soul at a time.

The Three Ghosts: Horror, Guilt, and Dark Comedy

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

As Saro completes part of his task, three spirits attach themselves to him. These ghosts cannot move on until his mission is complete, and they haunt him constantly.

Their presence adds an uneasy mix of fear and humour, but more importantly, they represent the weight of Saro’s choices. Every attempt to escape responsibility only deepens his burden.

Cheating the System Again

Saro (Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre)

True to character, Saro looks for loopholes. Through a deal with the spirits, he regains a limited human existence: three years of life in exchange for guiding them to the afterlife.

He settles in Ilu Aje, befriends Kekere, and starts a palm wine business. But even this quiet life is unstable. Rivalry with Karounwi and the lingering presence of the ghosts remind Saro that borrowed life always comes at a cost.

Arolake’s Survival and Reinvention

Asake (Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre)

While Saro wanders between worlds, Arolake rebuilds her life. Lost in a forest, she encounters mystical forces that gift her a magical pouch producing endless wealth.

Reinventing herself as Asake, a powerful merchant, she returns to the Oyo Empire. Once rejected as a “barren” queen, she now buys influence through wealth, carefully navigating her way back into the king’s favour.

Power Struggles in the Oyo Empire

The series widens its focus to politics. Oyo is destabilised by the curse of Akala, and blame spreads through the palace.

Bashorun Ogunjimi, the empire’s military leader, emerges as the central antagonist. Ambitious and resentful of the king, he schemes to seize power, pushing for his son to marry the king’s daughter and secretly hunting Saro’s abilities for himself.

The Ifa priests demand a sacrifice to cleanse the land, and Arolake’s name resurfaces, tying personal history to political survival.

When Greed Meets the Supernatural

Bashorun (Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre)

Everything converges in the final episodes. Bashorun captures Saro and steals the mystical link that allows him to manipulate life and death.

But greed proves fatal. Bashorun dies in battle while holding Saro’s burden, inheriting the ghosts and the debt he never understood. The curse shifts, not disappears.

Where the Story Leaves Us

The season ends without a neat closure. Saro appears to Arolake in a dream-like state, apologising for his past. He is neither fully alive nor fully dead.

Oyo survives, but uneasily. Power has changed hands, debts remain unpaid, and the line between the spiritual and political worlds is thinner than ever.