Ajuri Ngelale resigns from Tinubu's government

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ngelale said he looks forward to returning to full-time national service when time and healing permit.

Former Presidential media aide, Ajuri Ngelale [Facebook:Ajuri Ngelale]
Former Presidential media aide, Ajuri Ngelale [Facebook:Ajuri Ngelale]

In a statement issued by the Presidency on Saturday, September 7, 2024, Ngelale said he had submitted a memo to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, informing him of his plan to proceed on an indefinite leave of absence.

At the same time, he said he has also stepped down as the Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen.

Ngelale said his decision to step down from his roles was to allow him to deal with medical matters presently affecting his immediate and nuclear family.

“On Friday, I submitted a memo to the Chief of Staff to the President informing my office that I am proceeding on an indefinite leave of absence to frontally deal with medical matters presently affecting my immediate nuclear family.

“While I fully appreciate that the ship of state waits for no man, this agonising decision — entailing a pause of my functions as the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and Official Spokesperson of the President, Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen — was taken after significant consultations with my family over the past several days as a vexatious medical situation has worsened at home.

“I look forward to returning to full-time national service when time, healing, and fate permit. I respectfully ask for some privacy for my family and me during this time," the statement read.

