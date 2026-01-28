itel Energy Just Launched Power Solutions for Everyday Nigerian Life

The launch of the itel Energy Power Go and the 50kW C&I solutions marked a defining moment in the renewable energy solutions’ industry. From insightful conversations to impactful unveilings, the day brought together innovation, industry leaders, influencers and a shared vision for the future of power.

The itel Energy Power Go is a 100,000mAh high capacity and lightweight power bank, designed with multiple ports and an LED light. It is perfect for charging phones, laptops, and power banks while also powering DC fans, DC TV, PSP, table lamp, and FM Radio.

The itel Energy 50kW inverter solution, paired with stackable 16kWh lithium-ion batteries, is built to meet the demanding energy needs of commercial and industrial operations, delivering dependable power at scale.

The future of power is here, and it’s just getting started, says itel Nigeria.



