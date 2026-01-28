2026 Grammys: Tyla, Kendrick Lamar, and Other Artists Who Can Break Records

Records that can be broken at the 68th Grammys

Records that can be broken at the 68th Grammys

Here's a look at some of the artists who could break notable records at the upcoming 2026 Grammy Awards.

The 2026 Grammy Awards is here, and anticipation is high among fans who will be hoping their favourite artists get to bring home the prestigious gramophone. At the upcoming ceremony, there are many records across multiple genres that can be broken with new ones erected in their stead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

South African superstar Tyla can become the first artist to win the African Music Performance prize twice. Standing in her way are Nigerian superstars Burna Boy, Davido, Omah Lay, Wizkid, and Ayra Starr.

American hip hop icon Kendrick Lamar could break Jay-Z’s record and become the most awarded rapper of all time at the Grammys. As it stands, the legendary Roc Nation boss has 25 Grammys while Kendrick Lamar has 22. However, Lamar is nominated for 9 awards at the upcoming 68th Grammys.

Kendrick Lamar, who at the 67th Grammy won 5 awards, could also tie Michael Jackson & Carlos Santana’s record for the most Grammys won in one night if he wins 8 of his nine nominations.

Pop music icon Lady Gaga could also break Adele & Beyoncé’s record for the most Grammys won in one night by a female artist. Beyoncé first set the record with 6 wins in 2010 before Adele matched it in 2012. Lady Gaga could set a new record if she wins all of her 7 nominations at the 68th Grammys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Below are some of the artists who could set new records at the 2026 Grammys, as compiled by Vegasinsider.

Bad Bunny

BAD BUNNY

Bad Bunny , Sabrina Carpenter , or Lady Gaga have a chance to join eight other artists who managed to win Record, Song, and Album Of The Year Grammys in one evening.



Bad Bunny (nominated for ‘DTMF’) could provide the first Spanish song to win in the Record Of The Year category and only the second foreign language song to win since the Italian track ‘Nel blu, dipinto di blu (Volare)’ in 1959.



Bad Bunny’s ‘Debi Tirar Mas Fotos’ could become the first Spanish-language album to win in the Album Of The Year category.



Bad Bunny (nominated for ‘DTMF’) could also become the first Spanish song to win in the Song Of The Year category and only the second foreign language song to win since 1959.



Bad Bunny (nominated for ‘Debi Tirar Mas Fotos’) could extend his record for the most wins in the Best Musica Urbana Album category. He won twice in the past, so a win in 2026 would mark his third.

Bad Bunny

Advertisement

Advertisement

BILLIE EILISH

Billie Eilish (nominated for ‘WILDFLOWER’) could become the first woman to ever win three times in the Record Of The Year category. She previously won for ‘bad guy’ and ‘Everything I Wanted.’



Billie Eilish and Finneas (nominated for ‘WILDFLOWER’) or Bruno Mars and Brody Brown (nominated for ‘APT.’) could become the first songwriters to ever win three times in the Song Of The Year category. Fourteen songwriters have won two Song Of The Year trophies, but nobody has managed to win three times. Mars and Brown previously won for ‘That’s What I Like’ and ‘Leave The Door Open,’ while Eilish and Finneas won for ‘bad guy’ and ‘What Was I Made For.’

Bruno Mars is one of the greatest digital artistes of all time | Credit: Instagram

BRUNO MARS

Bruno Mars (nominated for ‘APT.’) could become the first artist to ever win four times in the Record Of The Year category. He previously won for ‘Uptown Funk,’ ‘24K Magic,’ and ‘Leave The Door Open.’



SZA (nominated for ‘30 for 30’) or Bruno Mars (nominated for ‘APT.’) could each tie the record for the most wins in the Best Pop Duo Group Performance category. Lady Gaga currently holds the record with three wins, while both SZA and Bruno Mars have each won twice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cardi B

CARDI B

Doechii (nominated for ‘Anxiety’) or Cardi B (nominated for ‘Outside’) could become the first solo female rapper to win in the Best Rap Performance category.

CHRIS STAPLETON

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chris Stapleton (nominated for ‘Bad As I Used To Be’) could extend his record for the most wins in the Best Country Solo Performance category. He won five times in the past, so a win in 2026 would be his sixth. By winning, Stapleton would also become the first artist to win for three consecutive years in the Best Country Solo Performance category.



Chris Stapleton (nominated for ‘A Song to Sing’) could extend his record for the most wins in the Best Country Song category. A win in 2026 would mark his fourth, breaking a tie for the most wins with Kacey Musgraves, Josh Kear, and Lori McKenna to become the sole holder of the record.

DAVID GUETTA

David Guetta (nominated for remixing ‘Golden’) could break his tie with Jacques Lu Cont and Skrillex and become the sole holder of the record for the most wins in the Best Remixed Recording category. Each of them won twice, so a win in 2026 would mark the third for Guetta.

DOECHII

Doechii (nominated for ‘Anxiety’) could become the first female rapper to win in the Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year categories.



Doechii (nominated for ‘Anxiety’) could become the first solo female songwriter to win in the Best Rap Song category since she acts as the sole credited writer for ‘Anxiety.’



Doechii or Cardi B could become the first solo female rapper to win in the Best Rap Performance category.

Advertisement

Advertisement

GLORILLA

If GloRilla wins for ‘Glorious,’ it would mark the first occasion of a female rapper winning in consecutive years in the Best Rap Album category. Doechii won last year for ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal.’

JACK ANTONOFF

Jack Antonoff could join Christopher Cross, Billie Eilish, and Adele and become only the fourth individual to win all four major categories at the Grammys. He won in the Best New Artist category as a member of the group Fun.



He won Song Of The Year for co-writing the song ‘We Are Young’ by Fun. He won Album Of The Year three times for co-producing the albums ‘1989,’ ‘folklore,’ and ‘Midnights’ by Taylor Swift.



He also holds two chances to win Record Of The Year at the 2026 Grammys for co-producing the track ‘Luther’ by Kendrick Lamar and SZA and ‘Manchild’ by Sabrina Carpenter.

Kendrick Lamar

Advertisement

Advertisement

KENDRICK LAMAR

Kendrick Lamar could break the record of Jay Z and become the most awarded rapper of all time at the Grammys. Jay Z has won 25 Grammys while Lamar has won 22. By winning four or more Grammys, he would break the record of Jay Z.



Kendrick Lamar could tie the record of Michael Jackson and Santana for the most G rammys won in one night.



Lamar (nominated for ‘Luther’) could also become the first male artist to win consecutively in the Record Of The Year category, the first rapper to win consecutively, and the first rapper to win twice.



Kendrick Lamar (nominated for ‘GNX’ ) or Tyler, the Creator (nominated for ‘Chromakopia’ ) could become the first s olo male rapper to win in the Album Of The Year category.



Lamar (nominated for ‘Luther’) could also become only the second songwriter to win in the Song Of The Year category in two consecutive years.

He earned nominations for ‘TV Off’ and ‘Chains & Whips,’ which could extend his record for the most wins in the Best Rap Performance category to eight.

Lady Gaga

LADY GAGA

Lady Gaga could break the record of Adele and Beyoncé for the most Grammys won in one night by a female artist. Both Adele and Beyoncé managed to win six awards in one night, and Gaga earned nominations for seven Grammys at the 2026 ceremony.



Lady Gaga also has a chance to join eight other artists who managed to win Record, Song, and Album Of The Year Grammys in one evening.



She could join Adele and Ed Sheeran as only the third artist to have managed to win on multiple occasions in the Best Pop Solo Performance category.



Furthermore, Lady Gaga (nominated for ‘Mayhem’) could tie the record for the most wins in the Best Pop Vocal Album category if she wins her second award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ROSÉ

Rosé (nominated for ‘APT.’) could become the first K-pop act to win in the Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year categories.

SABRINA CARPENTER

Sabrina Carpenter has a chance to join eight other artists who managed to win Record, Song, and Album Of The Year Grammys in one evening.



Sabrina Carpenter (nominated for ‘Manchild’) could become only the second artist to ever win in the Best Pop Solo Performance category in consecutive years.



She could also tie the record for the most wins in the Best Pop Vocal Album category with a win for ‘Man’s Best Friend.’



Additionally, she could become the first artist to ever win in the Best Pop Vocal Album category in consecutive years.

SZA

Advertisement

Advertisement

SZA (nominated for ‘30 for 30’) or Bruno Mars (nominated for ‘APT.’) could each tie the record for the most wins in the Best Pop Duo Group Performance category.

Tyla

TYLA

Tyla (nominated for “Push 2 Start”) could become the first artist to win on multiple occasions in the Best African Music Performance category.

TYLER, THE CREATOR

Advertisement

Advertisement