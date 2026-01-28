Samsung’s Tri-Fold Smartphone to cost $2,899 in US and Available This Week

Samsung has confirmed the $2,899 price and January 30 US release date for its Galaxy Z TriFold, a phone that folds twice into a tablet-sized display.

Samsung has finally put an end to months of speculation around its most ambitious foldable phone yet. The company has confirmed the US price and release date of the Galaxy Z TriFold, a smartphone that folds twice and opens into a tablet-sized display. The device will cost $2,899 and goes on sale in the United States from January 30.

This confirmation matters because the Galaxy Z TriFold is not just another foldable phone. It represents Samsung’s boldest attempt so far to rethink what a smartphone can look like, how it can be used, and how much people are willing to pay for cutting-edge mobile hardware.

The phone was initially showcased during the APEC 2025 Summit in South Korea and later launched on the 2nd of December, 2025.

The announcement marks a major moment for foldable phones, particularly in the US market where the Galaxy Z TriFold will now be officially available.

What Makes the Galaxy Z TriFold Different From Regular Foldable Phones

At first glance, the Galaxy Z TriFold looks like a standard smartphone when folded. The difference becomes clear once you start opening it. Unlike typical foldable phones that fold once, Samsung’s tri-fold design folds twice, allowing the device to expand into a large, tablet-style screen.

When fully unfolded, the Galaxy Z TriFold offers a display that stretches to around 10 inches, placing it firmly in tablet territory. This makes it suitable for tasks that feel cramped on regular phones, such as reading long documents, editing files, watching films, or running multiple apps side by side.

Samsung is heavily promoting multitasking as one of the phone’s key strengths. Users can open several apps at the same time, drag content between windows, and switch seamlessly between phone and tablet modes. Galaxy AI features also play a role, helping with tasks like summarising text , organising notes, and improving productivity across the expanded screen.

Compared to the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, the TriFold is clearly aimed at a different audience. While the Fold focuses on blending phone and tablet use, and the Flip leans towards style and portability, the Galaxy Z TriFold is about scale. Samsung believes there is a small but dedicated market of users who want a single device that replaces both a smartphone and a tablet, without compromise.

Why the Galaxy Z TriFold Costs Nearly $3,000

The most talked-about detail of the Galaxy Z TriFold is its price. At $2,899, it is one of the most expensive consumer smartphones Samsung has ever released. That pricing reflects both the complexity of the device and the way Samsung is positioning it.

Building a tri-fold phone is significantly more challenging than making a traditional smartphone. The display technology alone is costly, requiring multiple folding panels, reinforced hinges, and materials designed to withstand repeated opening and closing. On top of that, Samsung has packed the device with flagship-level components, high storage capacity, and advanced software features designed for large screens.

Samsung is not targeting mass-market buyers with this phone. Instead, the Galaxy Z TriFold is being marketed as a luxury, niche device aimed at professionals, early adopters, and technology enthusiasts who want the latest innovations regardless of price. In that sense, it sits closer to high-end laptops and premium tablets than to everyday smartphones.

When compared to other premium phones, the gap becomes clear. Even the most expensive versions of the iPhone or Galaxy S series cost significantly less. This has raised concerns about affordability and long-term demand, especially as many users are already hesitant about the durability and practicality of foldable phones.

What This Launch Says About the Future of Smartphones

The Galaxy Z TriFold launch shows that Samsung is willing to take risks in a smartphone market that has started to feel predictable. Traditional slab-style phones no longer excite users in the same way they once did, and foldables are Samsung’s answer to that slowdown.

There is a growing push towards devices that support productivity, media consumption, and multitasking, rather than focusing solely on camera upgrades or faster processors. Foldable phones, especially larger ones like the TriFold, fit neatly into this shift by offering more screen space without fully abandoning portability.

That said, releasing experimental hardware at this scale comes with risks. High prices limit adoption, and durability concerns still follow foldable designs. If the Galaxy Z TriFold struggles to gain traction, it may remain a specialist product rather than a mainstream option.

For competitors, Samsung’s move sets a new benchmark. Other manufacturers may explore similar designs, but the tri-fold category is likely to stay niche for now. The Galaxy Z TriFold is less about immediate sales numbers and more about signalling where smartphone design could head next.