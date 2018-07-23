Pulse.ng logo
Mama Boko Haram says Leah Sharibu has not renounced Christianity

Leah Sharibu Mama Boko Haram says Dapchi schoolgirl has not renounced Christianity

  • Published:
Aisha Wakil, also known as Mama Boko Haram has revealed that Leah Sharibu has not renounced Christianity. play

The last Dapchi schoolgirl Leah Sharibu

(Punch)

Aisha Wakil, also known as Mama Boko Haram has revealed that Leah Sharibu has not renounced Christianity.

Wakil said this while speaking to newsmen in Maiduguri on Monday, July 23, 2018.

Sharibu, one of the Dapchi school-girls kidnapped by Boko Haram, was held back by the terrorists because she refused to convert to Islam.

Over 100 schoolgirls were kidnapped by Boko Haram from Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School on February 19, 2018.

Sharibu’s school mates were however released by the terrorists on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

Sharibu turns 15 in Boko Haram captivity

On Monday, May 14, 2018, Leah Sharibu, who is still in Boko Haram’s den, turned 15 years.

Despite calls for the teenager’s release, the Federal Government has revealed that negotiations with terrorist group, Boko Haram, is hard and complicated.

Securing Sharibu’s release

According to Daily Post, Mama Boko Haram said that she is working with International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) to rescue Sharibu.

She said “I am really worried about Leah and her freedom from Boko Haram is very important to me.

“Leah did not renounce her religion, that I can assure you and we shall do everything with both the government and the international organisation to ensure she regains her freedom just like her colleagues that were reunited with her families.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier vowed to ensure that Leah Sharibu is released from Boko Haram’s captivity.

