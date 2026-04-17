‘It has been my honour to solve 9 wars, and this will be my 10th’: Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Donald Trump says Israel and Lebanon have begun a 10-day ceasefire following historic talks in Washington, marking their first direct engagement in 34 years.

Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

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The agreement followed their first talks in 34 years, held in Washington, D.C.

Trump said both leaders agreed the truce is a step toward achieving lasting peace.

US officials, including Marco Rubio and JD Vance, have been tasked with sustaining negotiations.

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A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has begun, following a breakthrough announced by United States President Donald Trump after what he described as “excellent conversations” with both countries’ leaders.

In a statement shared via social media, Trump said he had spoken with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding that both sides agreed to formally begin a ceasefire at 5 p.m. EST as part of efforts to end hostilities.

President Donald J. Trump announces a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.



"It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let's, GET IT DONE!" pic.twitter.com/YujXwyUReM — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 16, 2026

The development follows a rare diplomatic meeting between Israel and Lebanon, described as their first direct engagement in 34 years. The talks were held with the involvement of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, marking a significant moment in efforts to ease long-standing tensions between the two countries.

Trump said he has directed Vice President JD Vance, alongside Rubio and senior US military officials, to work closely with both nations to ensure the ceasefire holds and to push toward a broader peace agreement.

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“It has been my honor to solve wars across the world, and this will be my 10th, so let's, GET IT DONE!” Trump said, expressing optimism that the truce could lead to a lasting resolution.

The ceasefire comes after weeks of escalating violence, including Israeli strikes in Lebanon targeting the militant group Hezbollah, which had raised fears of a wider regional conflict.

While the ceasefire is now in effect, analysts caution that the situation remains fragile, with questions over enforcement mechanisms and whether all parties, including Hezbollah, will fully adhere to the agreement.

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Still, the truce is being seen as a significant diplomatic step, particularly given the decades-long absence of direct talks between Israel and Lebanon.