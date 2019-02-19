For Apple listeners, listen to the latest episode of Loose Talk Podcast HERE.

Welcome to another episode of Loose Talk Podcast, this episode promises to be another top notch banger with bants, introspect, perspectives and empathetic takes – a slight shift from the vibe of other episodes. On this episode, we also get Valentine’s Day perspectives.

One of the fan mails also comes from Anu, who praised the direction of the podcast.

Men are scum on Valentine’s Day?

‘Men are scum’ is the female activist quip against the unfaithfulness and more unsavory parts of the modern man, in his 20s or early 30s, breaking hearts and soaking up the madness of youth. But close to Valentine’s Day, the women never repeat the rhetoric for reasons unknown to the average man.

The gang discusses the immediate past Valentine’s Day from this perspective. Steve also discusses how every day is Valentine’s Day celebration for himself and his wife - Valentine’s is just another day.

Election postponement

Upon the very sad postponement of the 2019 Presidential Elections, initially scheduled for Saturday, February 16, 2019, and the backlash that came in the wake of it, the gang discusses their various actions on that day and try to evaluate the problems around that day and the terrible mobile network from that day.

The gang also discusses the terrible conspiracy theories around the events of that day, the level of complicity by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the planned celebrations for that day from which certain people suffered a disadvantage.

More importantly, as the poster boy for emigration to Canada, the ‘SDC’ himself eulogizes his 'adopted country.'

Davido vs, Wizkid

On the matter of the elections, the gang breaks down the supposed game of subs and how the fans play a role in what could turn out to be a pointless battle of 'stan culture' that could escalate into a real-life battle as the American East-West coast battle festered.

On the matter of @_t.lolo vs. Davido, the gang peruses the matter of how personal bias and vested interests influence political alliance. The issue of pointless celebrity witch-hunt and the madness in the wake of Davido's Valentine's Day video with Chef Chioma was also discussed.

Other issues discussed were Gbenro Ajibade vs. Osas Ighodaro-Ajibade, Jussie Smollett and other necessary topics.