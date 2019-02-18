Over the past few weeks, Nigerian superstar singer, Davido has been embroiled in one drama or the other, the culmination of which exemplifies how social media could be a power, but also a pitfall in the event of wrong use – especially when it involves show-off or concealed hypocrisy.

I might be a cynic, but I have never liked the idea of publicized politicking in the name of necessary activism from Nigerian celebrities.

It is why I will forever stand behind Ayomide Tayo’s criticism of Tuface Idibia, in the wake of his much heralded move to protest Nigerian governance when his favourite people were out of power – you cannot conveniently choose to judge when people you have been associated with are not in power.

Granted, people can change, but sometimes, the object of that ‘change’ itself is warped.

Thus, on Davido, the very idea that Nigerians praised him in the wake of his very vocal support for his uncle, in his bid for the Osun State governorship exemplifies either skewing the narrative to support a ‘fave’ or a complete display of ignorance showcased in misguided praises for someone with a personal stake in the cause which he supports.

How can you praise Davido, a blueblood, who had Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola at the launch of his first album for ‘standing up to the government of the day’? The rules of governmental judgement and attention that apply to Davido’s social media feed and activity will never truly apply to the average Nigerian under-30.

Ergo, he will never be subject to a witch-hunt like you and I or even the average Nigerian celebrity, with no familial history or strong claim to powerful political influence will be.

While being born with privilege is not a bad thing and should never be something to hate or look down on anyone for, we have allowed ourselves to be cajoled by the power of in-crowd politics of a blueblood with no actual meaningful activism in mind, except to stand against the party that represents a major stumbling block to his family’s political cause.

He is not and has never been fighting for the Nigerian cause, he fights for himself.

Nigerians have just conflated Davido’s vocal stance, which is a rare celebrity activity in the face of a powerful incumbent government with a salient cause to get a failed regime out of power – they are not the same thing.

Needless to say that Davido could not care less about the Nigerian cause as long as the power he fights against – which supposedly bullied his uncle – out of power and the government which favours his family is installed.

While Davido has supported the political causes of Banky W and Shina Peller, there's a preponderance of support for his political activities in favour of this said party.

This is not farfetched

Just before Davido’s uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke lost the Osun State Gubernatorial Elections, the superstar singer was spotted in a full PDP regalia, smiling like the gods of politics had just blessed him with a special cause to boot.

The same man also responded to a critic who questioned his loyalties on Twitter with an uncouth response about how he plans to run for office in the near future.

Before the carnivores come, Davido's blueblood will never prevent him from running for office, but it sure informs his motives that have been interpreted as political activism by sections of Nigerian social media.

Having political affiliations will never be wrong, and nothing will ever be wrong with being a blueblood with privilege that only a few can lay claim to, but the problem arises when his fans or ignorant Nigerians try to paint his vocal critique of the government of the day as a noble cause, which it is not, OR when Nigerians try to praise the vocal nature of this activism when he is a blueblood who can afford the vocal critique.

We have a problem in this country. Davido is not a political activist and we should stop painting him as such and in certain situations, he is not a victim as his fans want to believe, he is an orchestrator who is fighting a personal battle. But, I do admit, some of the criticisms against him could have been better worded.

Savage/uncouth responses and lengthy apologies

Davido's savage responses over the past few days have been absolutely uncalled for and it’s so sad that his fans hail him instead of making the conversation about good behavior.

The most famous of these maelstrom of bad behavior in Davido’s perpetually fueled machine of tyrannical abuses was channeled at an Instagram user who runs the account, @_t.lolo.

She called Davido out on some of his supposed political ‘activist causes’. I do admit, it does seem she had a Wizkid-sized bias against Davido when she criticized him, but it doesn’t invalidate some points she made as persuasive, despite having no points to back them up.

Lolo, who runs the YouTube channel, ColourMeCurly said on her Instagram story that, “Wait so David wants to throw his toys out the pram and snub Wizkid because he didn’t want to sell his vote or sell his soul convincing to vote knowing FULL WELL the candidate is trash. All of us here using our voices to remind people they have a choice and this one just wants to regress. Not everyone should get involved if your influence is going to be used to keep Nigeria where it is.”

Davido basically returned with the might of three million Spartan soldiers on a vengeful pride to run a freight train of massive warhead abuses on a Lolo.

He typed, “The name is Davido not David, You don’t know or you want to know me?? Make I start? You got a list and you know it! ooops. No, as no t*ts yellow teeth broke ass b***h keep my name out ya mouth, and stop sharing p*ssy around you filthy little thing. Talking about I sold my soul? Walking around looking like Valeria Levetina. You got your 5 minutes now b***h you can go back to your jobless no purpose having life! You sick b***h @t.lolo.”

It is not even about being a role model, it is how a man supposedly lauded for being a political activist and a strong voice against a failed government resorting to punting heavily worded abuses laced with repetitive mentions of the ‘b’ word in one roundhouse of factual and character disconnect.

As if that was not enough, the man himself has since released an apology, rambling about how he is a father and just a man and all that. Even more surprising, after he had claimed the girl does not know him personally in his rant, he then admits he knows her in his apology – what a wonder!

In so many ways, there’s nothing wrong with an apology, there will never be anything wrong with it, but we humans continue to aid the escape of people with inherent and patent bad behavior from the brunt of their behavior simply because they ‘apologize.’

Apologies have now become the go-to-lucky-charm for celebrities worldwide to appeal to the empathetic side of the audience when they pee the bed in the full glare of human optical paparazzi, skyrocketed by social media.

These apologies seem like a need to preserve manage damage than any true measure of remorse – they usually seem a move upon advise from a publicist than any well-thought out expression of remorse.

In fact, celebrity apology these days are about as genuine as a Tottenham Hotspur trophy charge. They are not to be believed, but what we can do is unlook and watch these celebrities do the same thing they once apologized for over again like a broke record because it will happen.