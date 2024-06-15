ADVERTISEMENT
Lawmakers want urgent purchase of new aircraft for Tinubu, Shettima to avoid mishap

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu and Shettima have been forced to use chartered flights for their recent engagements after the presidential jets broke down.

Tinubu arrives Lagos for Christmas break [Presidency]
Tinubu arrives Lagos for Christmas break [Presidency]

The committee's recommendation is contained in a report issued after its investigation into the airworthiness and status of aircraft in the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF).

In May, the House of Representatives mandated the committee to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the technical status of the PAF after a series of incidents.

Recall President Tinubu was forced to fly in a chartered plane in April from the Netherlands to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Also, Shettima had to make a detour after his plane developed a technical fault mid-flight while on his way to represent the President at the 2024 US-Africa Business Summit in Dallas, United States same month.

Following the events, Hon. Ahmed Satomi (APC- Borno), the chairman of the House Committee, moved a motion of urgent public importance, noting that the development posed a threat to the life of the president.

Satomi also alleged a seeming laxity of the technical management of the fleet to keep the aircraft in optimal condition for the safety of the president.

The House later resolved to refer the matter to the committee for investigation and recommendation after a heated debate on the floor.

The Committee is of the strong and informed opinion that considering the fragile structure of the Nigerian federation and recognising the dire consequences of any foreseen or unforeseen mishap that may arise as a result of technical/operational inadequacy of the Presidential Air Fleet, it is in the best interest of the country to procure two additional aircraft as recommended,” the Committee so recommended.

“This will also prove to be most cost-efficient in the long run apart from the added advantage of providing a suitable, comfortable and safe carrier befitting of the status and responsibilities of the office of the president and vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the report read in part.

According to some lawmakers, the report has since been forwarded to the president for action.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. He has covered two national elections and several off-cycle elections, including field reporting and studio analysis. He wrote an important fact-check to debunk viral misinformation during Nigeria's 2023 presidential election. He also has a huge interest in sports and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

