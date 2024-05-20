ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps surprised by reported state of presidential air fleet, probe challenges

News Agency Of Nigeria

The committee said that the invitation was to ascertain the state of the presidential air fleet in Nigeria.

House of Representatives members during plenary session. [ThisDay]
House of Representatives members during plenary session. [ThisDay]

Speaking at the meeting in Abuja on Monday, Rep. Satomi Ahmed, the Chairman, House Committee on NSA and Intelligence, asked for the true situation of the presidential fleet

Ahmed said that a Technical Sub-Committee had been formed to liaise between the House and other critical stakeholders to sort out all the challenges of the presidential Air Fleet.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Air Vice Marshal Olayinka Olusola, the commandant, presidential air fleet and the representatives of NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, Maj-Gen Muhammed Galadima were on hand.

The Chairman who stated that they were surprised to read about the current state of the presidential Airfleet requested confirmation or otherwise from critical stakeholders.

It would be recalled that Ahmed had earlier moved a motion during plenary on the need to invite the NSA to appear before the lawmakers and explain the state of the Presidential Airfleet to Nigerians.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima was forced to cancel his trip to the US due to a faulty aircraft.

Tinubu was equally forced to fly in a chartered plane from the Netherlands to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the World Economic Forum owing to a fault dictated in his air fleet.

News Agency Of Nigeria

