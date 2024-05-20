Reps surprised by reported state of presidential air fleet, probe challenges

Speaking at the meeting in Abuja on Monday, Rep. Satomi Ahmed, the Chairman, House Committee on NSA and Intelligence, asked for the true situation of the presidential fleet

Ahmed said that a Technical Sub-Committee had been formed to liaise between the House and other critical stakeholders to sort out all the challenges of the presidential Air Fleet.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Air Vice Marshal Olayinka Olusola, the commandant, presidential air fleet and the representatives of NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, Maj-Gen Muhammed Galadima were on hand.

The committee said that the invitation was to ascertain the state of the presidential air fleet in Nigeria.

The Chairman who stated that they were surprised to read about the current state of the presidential Airfleet requested confirmation or otherwise from critical stakeholders.

It would be recalled that Ahmed had earlier moved a motion during plenary on the need to invite the NSA to appear before the lawmakers and explain the state of the Presidential Airfleet to Nigerians.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima was forced to cancel his trip to the US due to a faulty aircraft.