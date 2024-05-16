ADVERTISEMENT
Reps investigate why Tinubu's jets broke down, forced him to use commercial plane

News Agency Of Nigeria

Reps stated that the failure of the presidential fleet to perform optimally posed a threat to the life of the president.

Tinubu's jets breakdown, forced to use commercial plane [Peoples Gazette]
This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance, by Rep Ahmed Satomi (APC- Borno) during a plenary in Abuja on Wednesday.

Presenting the motion, Satomi said that Tinubu was forced to fly in a chartered plane in April from the Netherlands to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend the World Economic Forum. He said the development posed a threat to the life of the president.

He alleged a seeming laxity of the technical management of the fleet to keep the aircraft in optimal condition for the safety of the president.

He said this was despite the appropriations for the maintenance of the fleet by the National Assembly. Adopting the motion, the House directed its Committee on National Security to investigate to find out why the presidential fleet failed to perform optimally.

The House also gave the committee the mandate to invite the National Security Adviser, the Commandant of the Presidential Air Fleet and any other relevant officers of government.

