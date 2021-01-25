Two people in Edo and Taraba were killed as a result of Lassa fever infection in the second week of 2021, according to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The agency said in its latest situation report that a total of 14 new cases were recorded in three states between January 11 and January 17.

11 cases were recorded in Edo, while two were recorded in Taraba, and one in Ebonyi.

A total of 117 cases were suspected including in Anambra, Borno, Delta, Kebbi, and Ondo where people tested negative.

The new cases have increased Nigeria's total tally for the new year to 23, with four total fatalities reported.

Cases have now been detected in 12 local government areas across five affected states.

Lassa fever infection can happen through contact with excreta or urine of rodents; contact with a probable or confirmed Lassa fever case within a period of 21 days of onset of symptoms; or any person with inexplicable bleeding/hemorrhagia.

Symptoms of Lassa fever include malaise, fever, headache, sore throat, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, myalgia, chest pain, and hearing loss.

The NCDC said last year a large epidemiological study being implemented in Nigeria and other West African countries is expected to contribute to Lassa fever vaccine development.