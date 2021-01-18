Two people in Bauchi State were killed as a result of Lassa fever infection in the first week of 2021, according to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

A total of 1,189 cases of the acute viral haemorrhagic illness were recorded in 27 states across the country in 2020, resulting in 244 fatalities, the worst outbreak on record.

NCDC reported in its situation report for the first week of 2021 that nine cases were recorded in four states in the first week of January.

Ondo and Edo recorded three new cases each, while Bauchi recorded two cases, and Ebonyi recorded one.

The confirmed cases were detected in six local government areas across the four affected states.

A total of 109 cases were suspected including in Abia, Osun, and Plateau where people tested negative.

Lassa fever infection can happen through contact with excreta or urine of rodents; contact with a probable or confirmed Lassa fever case within a period of 21 days of onset of symptoms; or any person with inexplicable bleeding/hemorrhagia.

Symptoms of Lassa fever include malaise, fever, headache, sore throat, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, myalgia, chest pain, and hearing loss.

The NCDC said last year a large epidemiological study being implemented in Nigeria and other West African countries is expected to contribute to Lassa fever vaccine development.