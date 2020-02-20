The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, said President Muhammadu Buhari will not resign.

Despite calls for his resignation as insecurity keeps worsening round the country, Mohammed said the president has the mandate of Nigerians to preside over the affairs of the country till 2023.

Recall that some weeks ago, Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, while discussing the deteriorating security situation in the country on the floor of the senate, called for Buhari's resignation, saying the president has been unable to discharge his primary responsibility of keeping Nigerians safe.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe called for President Muhammadu Buhari's resignation over rising insecurity. [Punch]

While a cross section of ethnic-based groups and religious leaders have been mounting pressure on Buhari to resign, others have been seeking the replacement of service chiefs in order to give new impetus to the security challenges the country is facing.

Addressing the insecurity challenges, the minister noted that the challenges are being aggravated by fake news.

He said, “As I said earlier, the country is facing security challenges, and the challenges are being tackled headlong.

“However, there have been some red herrings in recent times, including those calling for the resignation of Mr President or the sack of the service chiefs.

“I just want to say that the government, which has provided and continues to provide the military and the security agencies with the wherewithal, believes in their ability to tackle insecurity.

“These challenges will be successfully tackled. I will, however, advise all commentators, especially political and religious leaders, to be very careful at this time not to aggravate the situation with incendiary comments; comments that cash in on our religious, ethnic and political fault lines to further divide us.

“The kind of comments that have been attributed to some leaders, especially religious leaders, are incendiary and reckless. Leaders should be part of solutions to problems, rather than aggravating situations."

Responding to the sack call of the president, he said, “To those asking Mr President to resign, I wish to say this: Mr President will not resign."

Mohammed maintained that the president has the overwhelming mandate of Nigerians to preside over the affairs of the country till the expiration of his tenure in May 2023.