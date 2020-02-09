Due to the deteriorating situation of insecurity in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari recently held a meeting with leaders of the National Assembly, who advised him to sack the service chiefs, but the president is yet to act on their advice.

On Monday, February 3, 2020, President Buhari had a closed door meeting with the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on security matters.

During the meeting, the President was reportedly urged sack and replace the service chiefs, and the President was said to have agreed with Lawan and Gbajabiamila on the need to replace the service chiefs.

President Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

But according to Punch, a top official of the National Assembly said Buhari has not acted on NASS resolution because he did not want to appear like he was taking directives from the legislature.

“The President was on the same page with the National Assembly but did not want to seem he was under the directive of the National Assembly,” the source said.

Based on the cordial relations between the NASS and the president, the legislators were said to have urged Buhari to act on their resolution just the same way he expects them to act on his request.

“There was the argument that for reciprocity he should act on the resolutions of the National Assembly since he too expected the lawmakers to yield to his proposals to the National Assembly.

“But the President felt he would decide by himself if he needed to (sack the service chiefs), not because the National Assembly said so. He is not taking directives from them.” However, the President was said to be “truly embarrassed” by the security situation and admitted so to Lawan and Gbajabiamila at the meeting”, the source said.

The source also maintained that Buhari will eventually sack the service chiefs but he’s only buying time.

Nigeria's Service Chiefs [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

“What is not certain is when he will do it. He will allow some time to pass. If you know the President, he will not act now simply because the legislature wants him to sack the service chiefs,” the NASS official said.

However, dismissal of the service chiefs may not happen anytime soon as some senators who spoke to Punch on condition of anonymity believe they (service chiefs) might spend an additional year in office.

According to the newspaper, a senator from the South-West said, “The Senate President briefed us on the outcome of the meeting. From what he said, the President is not considering the sacking of the service chiefs for now.

“He has sought the understanding of the presiding officers on the issue and had promised to ensure a positive action in the areas of insurgency and insecurity across the country.”

Another senator from the North-East said, “The Senate did not adopt the sacking of service chiefs as a resolution. It is the House of Representatives. I don’t believe that they should go. I am of the firm belief that our military will do better in the fight against insurgency with adequate funding and recruitment of more energetic personnel.”