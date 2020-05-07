Two more patients have died from coronavirus-related complications in Lagos State.

The state's Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, announced on Thursday, May 7, 2020 that the patients died on Wednesday, May 6.

A total of 33 people have now died from coronavirus-related complications in Lagos, the highest of any state in the country.

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria with 1,308 cases, 41.6% of the country's total of 3,145, as of May 6.

Abayomi announced earlier on Thursday that 10 people associated with the Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive for the disease.

The State House is the official residence of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his family.

Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Joke, tested negative after three consecutive tests, according to Abayomi.

Nigeria has recorded coronavirus cases in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as of May 6.

534 people have recovered and been discharged after medical treatment, but 103 people have died.