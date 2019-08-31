Following the controversial detention of 123 men, who were intercepted in Lagos with 48 motorcycles in a truck, the Lagos Police Command has released the men that were said to have come from Jigawa State.

Lagos State Task Force on Friday, August 30, 2019, seized the truck conveying the 123 men with their motorcycles after members of the public raised security concerns about the manner with which the men “conducted themselves”.

Speaking on the release of the men, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana in a statement said the truck, with Registration Number JIGAWA HJA-680-XA was intercepted and searched.

He added that the men and their vehicles were searched but nothing incriminating was found.

“They were profiled with a view to ascertaining who they were, where they came from, their background and their mission in Lagos.

“They all came from Jigawa State, North West Region of Nigeria and are mostly artisans, commercial motorcyclists and traders.

“Some of them are already based in Lagos with their families while others are coming for the first time. They are in the state in pursuit of greener pasture,” Elkana said.

He added that the Police was satisfied with its legitimate mission in the State and allowed the men to proceed to their various destinations.

One of the detained men, Shuaibu Haruna, during interrogations had told the police that he left Jigawa to work in Lagos with his motorcycle.

He said he intended to stay in Isolo area, where he had already paid N7,000 as accommodation fee.

Another occupant of the truck, Mohammed Ibrahim, said he left his base in the north to keep himself busy after finishing his farm work. He said he was going to Badagry to join his brother.