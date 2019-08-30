The Lagos State Environment Sanitation and Special Offenses Taskforce says it intercepted a truck loaded with 48 vehicles and 123 suspicious looking men.

The Chairman of the Task Force, Yinka Egbeyemi said the truck was seized after some members of the public raised security concerns about how about the manner with which its occupants “conducted themselves”.

He said the truck and its occupants have been moved to the office of the task force in Oshodi for interrogation.

He said, “While my team was on operation, we got information from the public that some people had entered into Lagos in trailer loaded with over 300 people. We swiftly responded to the alert and trailed the truck from Berger area to Agege. We eventually intercepted the truck which carried no few than 123 men and 48 motorcycles.

“We have interrogated most of the truck’s occupants; from the information we gathered, some of them said they were coming from Jigawa State, with 48 of them claiming to own seized motorcycles. The rest of them said they came to Lagos in search of greener pasture.”

According to Egebyemi, a fact-finding panel has also been constituted by Lagos State Police Command to profile the detained men, but added that nothing incriminating was found on them.

One of the detained men, Shuaibu Haruna, said he left Jigawa to work in Lagos with his motorcycle.

He said he intended to stay in Isolo area, where he had already paid N7,000 as accommodation fee.