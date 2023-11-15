ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Labour suspends nationwide strike after meeting with FG

Nurudeen Shotayo

The organised labour commenced a nationwide strike on Tuesday to protest the attack on NLC president Ajaero in Imo State.

The national executive council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) announced the suspension after a meeting with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, on the evening of Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

The meeting, which commenced a few minutes past 7 pm, lasted close to an hour.

Meanwhile, the National Deputy Vice-President of the TUC, Tommy Etim, told ThePunch that the strike has been suspended after the intervention of Ribadu.

“The NEC of the NLC and the TUC have suspended the strike. We did this based on our trust for the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, who gave us his words,” Etim said.

Similarly, the General Secretary of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employee (AUPCTRE), Comrade Sikiru Waheed, also confirmed the development to journalists.

“Arising from the just-concluded joint NEC session of NLC and TUC to give consideration to the plea of Federal Government at a meeting held today at the office of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the meeting resolved that the ongoing national strike is hereby suspended.

“The labour movement appreciates you all for your commitments towards the success of the industrial action. You are hereby directed to resume your official functions from tomorrow Thursday 16th November, 2023. Thank you,” Waheed revealed.

The organised labour resorted to nationwide industrial action to force the federal government to take firm action regarding an incident in Imo State where the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, was assaulted.

Ajaero, alongside other labour leaders, had stormed Owerri, the Imo State capital, on November 1 to mobilise workers for a rally in protest against the state government over the alleged violation of workers' rights in the state.

