ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

National Security Adviser urges NLC to call off strike, condemns attack on labour leader

News Agency Of Nigeria

NSA express concerns about the strike's implications on the livelihoods of Nigerians and its potential impact on economic, security and other strategic national interests.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu [Presidency]
National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

In a statement issued in Abuja by Zakari Mijinyawa, Head, Strategic Communication, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Ribadu also condemned the attack on NLC president, Joe Ajaero in Owerri on November 1.

He said ONSA was concerned about the strike and was worried about its implications on the livelihoods of Nigerians and its potential impact on economic, security and other strategic national interests. Ribadu noted that he immediately intervened on learning about Ajaero’s travails in Owerri as attested to by NLC leadership.

“ONSA regrets the incident and condemns it entirely as it is against the rule of law and the principles of freedom of association and expression subscribed to by President Bola Tinubu and his administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Federal Government will never condone such act.

“A fallout of the incident was the directive given to relevant authorities to conduct thorough investigation and to bring culprits to book.

“Available update indicates that some arrests have been made in this regard and the outcome of the investigation will be made public as soon as it is concluded.

“The Federal Government, through ONSA, therefore appeals to labour leadership to call off the strike and allow dialogue already in progress be exhausted,’’ Ribadu said in the statement.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former Rep, Kwallu vows to reclaim seat in 2027 after court nullifies election

Former Rep, Kwallu vows to reclaim seat in 2027 after court nullifies election

NDELA chairman inaugurates clinic, drug rehabilitation centre in Maiduguri

NDELA chairman inaugurates clinic, drug rehabilitation centre in Maiduguri

National Security Adviser urges NLC to call off strike, condemns attack on labour leader

National Security Adviser urges NLC to call off strike, condemns attack on labour leader

Creative industry must embrace insurance against life emergencies - NFVCB

Creative industry must embrace insurance against life emergencies - NFVCB

House Speaker, Abbas, contractor disagrees on deadline for chamber renovation

House Speaker, Abbas, contractor disagrees on deadline for chamber renovation

FG establishes industrial hubs to accelerate job creation in the country

FG establishes industrial hubs to accelerate job creation in the country

Long queues resurface in few fuel stations, others shut down in Enugu State

Long queues resurface in few fuel stations, others shut down in Enugu State

We are copying the Federal Government - TUC explains defying Court order

We are copying the Federal Government - TUC explains defying Court order

Nigeria records 27,698 Sexual and Gender Based Violence cases in 3 years

Nigeria records 27,698 Sexual and Gender Based Violence cases in 3 years

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]

Anti-corruption fight must promote economic growth - Olukoyede

NLC President, Joe Ajaero after alleged mob attack in Imo State during Wednesday, protest. [Vanguard]

Aviation Unions ground all Owerri flights following attack on NLC President

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi said the 2023 supplementary budget failed to address national needs. [Twitter:@AlwaysJayjam]

Tinubu's government ignored urgent needs in ₦2.1trn supplementary budget - Obi

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]

Gov Bago approves renovation of Minna township stadium to meet NFF specification