We are copying the Federal Government - TUC explains defying Court order

Osifo, in an interview on Arise TV, justified the decision by accusing the Federal Government of disregarding court orders and setting an unfavorable precedent for labor unions.

"We are copying what the Federal Government is doing," Osifo asserted during the interview, citing instances where the government overlooked court orders, including the detention of Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele by the Department of State Services (DSS), despite court orders for his release.

Osifo questioned the legitimacy of the court order against the TUC's strike, suggesting the possibility of it being a "black market injunction" aimed at undermining labor movements.

He further challenged the authorities, stating, "If you want to charge us to court, we are here. We are not running away; Nigeria is our own. We will fight for the soul of this country."

The nationwide strike, which commenced on Monday, November 13, 2023, serves as a protest against the alleged brutality suffered by Joe Ajaero, the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in Imo state on November 1. Ajaero was reportedly attacked during a state-wide protest in Imo.