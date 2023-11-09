Labour unions disrupt flights as NLC, TUC shut down Abuja Airport
This move has caused widespread disruption as the two powerful labor unions have vowed to intensify their actions.
The protest action, initiated by the NLC and TUC, is a response to the recent attack on NLC president, Joe Ajaero, in Imo State.
Emerging reports confirm that the joint team of NLC and TUC members closed down the airport, leading to the suspension of all flights.
Passengers were caught off guard as they found themselves unable to proceed with their travel plans.
The closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport has significantly affected both domestic and international flights, leaving travelers frustrated and stranded.
Background
The nationwide strike, declared by the NLC and TUC earlier this week, is set to commence on Tuesday, November 14.
The unions have taken this drastic step following their face-off with the Imo State Government.
The labor groups had issued a stern warning, indicating that their series of actions would focus on Imo State, and the closure of the Abuja airport serves as a strong statement of their resolve.
