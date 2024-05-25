Kano Emirate: Police, other security agencies lauded for adhering to court order

The group said the Police and others have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and respecting the judiciary in the Kano Emirate case.

Recall that the state Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, during a joint security press conference, said security agencies will enforce the court order restraining the state government from dissolving five newly created Emirates in the state.

In a statement signed by Alhaji Salisu Sabo, the group said the security agencies have demonstrated remarkable professionalism and dedication to their duties by complying with the court order.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In a commendable display of professionalism and dedication to upholding the law, the Nigerian Police Force has pledged to comply with a court order halting the reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido as Emir of Kano, despite the Kano State government’s initial disregard for the ruling.

“This move is a significant step forward in promoting the rule of law and democratic governance in Nigeria,” the statement said.

Sabo said this solitary action has prevented potential unrest and violence, ensuring that the rights of all parties involved are protected and a recognition of the importance of the judiciary in our democratic system.

Pulse Nigeria

The group also reminded the governor that the judiciary, which he wants to blackmail today, stood by him and his questionable mandate as Governor of Kano State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group charged the judiciary to remain firm and unfazed in their decision to uphold social justice

“We urge the police and other security agents to continue on this path and work towards building trust and confidence with the public. We also call on all parties involved in the case to respect the legal process and allow the courts to make decisions without interference or intimidation.