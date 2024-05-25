ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano Emirate: Police, other security agencies lauded for adhering to court order

Segun Adeyemi

The group also reminded the governor that the judiciary, which he wants to blackmail today, stood by him and his questionable mandate as Governor of Kano State.

Kano Emirate [Facebook]
Kano Emirate [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The group said the Police and others have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and respecting the judiciary in the Kano Emirate case.

Recall that the state Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, during a joint security press conference, said security agencies will enforce the court order restraining the state government from dissolving five newly created Emirates in the state.

In a statement signed by Alhaji Salisu Sabo, the group said the security agencies have demonstrated remarkable professionalism and dedication to their duties by complying with the court order.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In a commendable display of professionalism and dedication to upholding the law, the Nigerian Police Force has pledged to comply with a court order halting the reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido as Emir of Kano, despite the Kano State government’s initial disregard for the ruling.

“This move is a significant step forward in promoting the rule of law and democratic governance in Nigeria,” the statement said.

Sabo said this solitary action has prevented potential unrest and violence, ensuring that the rights of all parties involved are protected and a recognition of the importance of the judiciary in our democratic system.

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]
Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf [Twitter:@Kyusufabba] Pulse Nigeria

The group also reminded the governor that the judiciary, which he wants to blackmail today, stood by him and his questionable mandate as Governor of Kano State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group charged the judiciary to remain firm and unfazed in their decision to uphold social justice

“We urge the police and other security agents to continue on this path and work towards building trust and confidence with the public. We also call on all parties involved in the case to respect the legal process and allow the courts to make decisions without interference or intimidation.

“The judiciary must be allowed to function independently and impartially, without fear or favour. Any attempt to undermine the judiciary or ignore court orders will undermine the rule of law and democratic governance in Nigeria.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emirship Tussle: Police appeal for calm in Kano after tension-filled day

Emirship Tussle: Police appeal for calm in Kano after tension-filled day

2 scavengers allegedly kill man who exposed their theft activity in Lagos

2 scavengers allegedly kill man who exposed their theft activity in Lagos

FG begins construction of 250 housing units in Gombe

FG begins construction of 250 housing units in Gombe

Ajayi Crowther University students beat mate to death for allegedly stealing phone

Ajayi Crowther University students beat mate to death for allegedly stealing phone

Lagos lawmaker loses wife after brief illness

Lagos lawmaker loses wife after brief illness

Tinubu in Lagos for Lagos-Calabar Highway inauguration to mark 1st year in office

Tinubu in Lagos for Lagos-Calabar Highway inauguration to mark 1st year in office

Islamic scholars, clerics react to tension in Kano over Emir's throne

Islamic scholars, clerics react to tension in Kano over Emir's throne

Kano Emirate: Police, other security agencies lauded for adhering to court order

Kano Emirate: Police, other security agencies lauded for adhering to court order

Move to recall Zamfara lawmaker thickens as constituent writes Speaker

Move to recall Zamfara lawmaker thickens as constituent writes Speaker

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians [Vanguard]

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Governor Ademola Adeleke [Daily Post Nigeria]

Adeleke pledges to pay medical bills of students affected by OAU collapse

President Bola Tinubu.

How Tinubu can grow Nigeria’s economy to a trillion-dollar – PAAC