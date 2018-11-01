Pulse.ng logo
Kano Assembly invites Ganduje to face panel over bribery videos

The governor is scheduled to appear before the committee at 10 am on Friday, November 2.

Kano Assembly calls Ganduje to face panel over bribery videos play Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje (Leadership)

The Kano State House of Assembly has invited Governor Umar Ganduje to appear for questioning before a seven-man investigative panel set up to probe allegations of receiving bribes levelled against him.

The governor has been in the news over the past couple of weeks after the publisher of Daily Nigerian, Ja'afar Ja'afar, alleged that he regularly received bribes from contractors handling projects in the state.

In a series of videos in Ja'afar's possession, the governor was alleged to have received a total of $5 million in installments from a certain contrator on several occasions.

Three different video clips have gone viral on social media showing the governor accepting bundles of dollar notes from a yet-to-be-identified contractor.

With calls for the governor's resignation or impeachment gaining traction, the state's legislature has invited him to appear before its investigative panel to answer questions.

In the wake of the scandal, the House had established a seven-man committee to investigate the allegations. In a letter dated October 31, 2018, the committee extended an invitation to the governor to present his response to the allegations.

"It is in that regard that I, on behalf of the committee, respectfully write to request your response at an investigative hearing relating to the allegations to provide the committee with your perspective on the matter," the letter read.

The governor is scheduled to appear before the committee at 10 am on Friday, November 2 at the Kano State House of Assembly and has been requested to compose a written statement as part of the proceedings on or before the date of the hearing. The governor was also advised to be accompanied to the hearing by his lawyers if he wishes to.

How Ganduje was caught on tape

When Ja'afar appeared before the committee on October 25, he insisted that the videos are not doctored like Governor Ganduje has claimed.

He said the sting operation was conducted after a contractor friend of his complained that the governor had been receiving bribes, ranging from 15% to 25%, for every project executed in the state from contractors.

He revealed that spy cameras were planted in the contractor's kaftan lapel to catch the governor in the act. Of the 15 clips he said were recorded during the operation, nine fully showed the governor's face, body and hands collecting bundles of dollars.

He said the videos that have been published, two at the time, were certified to be genuine by Daily Nigerian's in-house technical expert, the editor-in-chief and editorial adviser, as well as experts from Amnesty International Nigeria, BBC and Premium Times who have also watched the clips.

Governor Ganduje has maintained his innocence, claiming that the videos have been doctored by his political opponents to tarnish his reputation. He has also threatened to sue Ja'afar for defaming his character.

