The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Transparency International (TI), have advised Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to resign and allow a transparent investigation into the allegation of corruption against him.

In a statement, CISLAC demanded an independent probe into the $5 million bribery allegation against Ganduje.

“While we commend the effort and ability of the Kano State House of Assembly at setting up an ad hoc committee to investigate the alleged bribery, we are worried that the outcome of such investigation would not command public trust and credibility except if handled by independent and competent ICT professionals with track record of integrity,” CISLAC said.

“We are confident an independent inquiry outside the instrumentality of Kano State governance structure will, to a large extent, assure Nigerians of fearless fact-findings on the true nature of the video clip in fulfilment of the Federal Government’s readiness to combat corruption within and outside the ruling party. We must, therefore, reiterate that anything short of an independent investigation would seem stage-managed before the public.”

Ban on protests

The civil society group also highlighted the harassment of citizens who tried to protest against the governor.

“We are also not unaware of the infringement of human rights, intimidation and harassment of the whistle-blowers and citizens who stepped out to peacefully protest this allegation against the Governor.

“We find this disheartening and reiterates our persistent demand for the adoption of a Whistle-blower Protection Law. Citizens’ right to freedom of association and expression should in no way be muzzled in this issue.

“We call on the President and the Inspector General of Police to guarantee the rights of the people for a peaceful protest and ensure lives are secured.”

Anti-corruption war

While advising the governor to step aside, CISLAC urged urged all anti-corruption agencies not to deter in their duty of bringing perpetrators to book.

“We call for the governor to immediately step aside to allow high-level transparency, accountability and rule of law in the process of the investigation and prevent the possible influence of the ‘fact-finding’. This will guarantee fairness and discourage undue interference in the investigation.

“We call on the National Assembly and anti-corruption agencies to live up to the expectations and trust placed in them by Nigerians in ensuring perpetrators of corrupt practice are brought to book while guaranteeing adequate protection for the whistle-blowing effort through enabling policies implementation and transition into legislation.

“We also call on the Ruling Party not to stay silent on the issue if the party is really going to be believed that it is fighting corruption.”

The governor has however denied the allegation describing it as a “clone”.