Ganduje caught on tape receiving 'bribe' in new video

Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje, has been caught in yet another video tape receiving what has been described as bribe from a contractor.

The governor has been in the news over the past few weeks after the publisher of Daily Nigerian, Ja'afar Ja'afar, alleged that he regularly received bribes from contractors handling projects in the state.

In the series of videos in Ja'afar's possession, the governor was alleged to have received a total of $5 million in installments from a certain contrator on several occasions.

Since two videos surfaced earlier, the governor has dismissed it as a fabrication while Ja'afar has appeared before the Kano State House of Assembly to convince lawmakers of the authenticity of the videos.

A new video has now surfaced on the internet showing the governor taking more bundles of dollars from the contractor while audibly discussing contracts relating to infrastructure in the state.

While the governor has been widely mocked for stuffing wads of dollar notes into his baban riga attire in the previous videos, he stored the ones he received in the recent video into a paper bag while dressed in a black kaftan.

Ja'afar has promised that there are 15 videos of the governor taking bribes, which means more videos are expected to be published in the future.

However, the latest video, according to a report by PRNigeria, was not published by Ja'afar or Daily Nigerian like the previous two videos.

Governor Ganduje has maintained his innocence, claiming that the videos have been doctored by his political opponents to tarnish his reputation. He has also threatened to sue Ja'afar for defaming his character.

Watch the new video below: