I have a very good team - Tinubu

The President made this known while addressing members of Nigerians in the Diaspora Organisation in China (NIDO China) and the Nigerian community in the East Asian country.

The event, held at the China World Hotel in Beijing, rounded off Tinubu's official engagements in China where he travelled on a five-day state visit.

During his discussions with Chinese President and Premier Xi Jinping and Li Qiang, respectively, he stressed his efforts to strengthen cooperation in infrastructure, energy, finance, trade, green economy, and mining.

Tinubu also emphasised this during his participation at the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

“What is uppermost in my mind is for you to continue representing Nigeria as good citizens, and I urge you all to be good ambassadors of our nation in China.

“We will always celebrate our diversity. We cherish it, but this diversity is our commitment to serve. If it is about service, we must be good citizens,” the President stated.

Tinubu canvassed the Nigerian community in China on the importance of discipline and commitment to national service, citing the country as an example for Nigerians to emulate.

Pulse Nigeria

“I cannot tell you more, except from the embassy, that China is a very disciplined society and we have to be disciplined too. Without discipline and commitment, we cannot build a nation that is respected everywhere in the world.

“We must exploit our diversity and be ready to do everything required of us within the laws of the communities that we live in and reflect a good image of our country,” he noted.

The President assured Nigerians in the diaspora that the Bank of Industry (BOI) is prepared to collaborate with them to leverage opportunities back home.

“Nigeria is going through reforms, and we are taking very bold and unprecedented decisions. For example, you might have been hearing from home in the last few days about fuel prices.

“But, can we help it? Can we develop good roads like you have here? You see electricity being constant in quantity and quality. You see water supply, constant and running, and you see their good schools. And we say we want to hand over a banner without stain to our children?

“What is the critical part to get us there if we cannot make hard decisions to pave the way for a country that is blessed and so talented?

“So many of you are so talented, speaking very fluent Mandarin. It is what you contribute and tell them at home that will reflect in the attitude of our people. The more you want everything free, it will become more expensive and long-delayed to achieve meaningful development,’’ he added.

In conclusion, the President noted that while it's not always easy for a leader to have a national consensus on issues, he is ready to take the hard decisions to move the nation forward.