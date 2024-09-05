ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

China's Xi Jinping pledges $50bn for Nigeria, Ghana, other African nations

Segun Adeyemi

As China continues to solidify its role in Africa's economic future, the next three years promise significant changes across various sectors, from agriculture to energy, with millions of jobs and new infrastructure projects in the pipeline.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) and leaders from African nations prepare to pose for a group photo prior to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) at The Great Hall of People on September 5, 2024 in Beijing, China. [Getty Images]
Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) and leaders from African nations prepare to pose for a group photo prior to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) at The Great Hall of People on September 5, 2024 in Beijing, China. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

The announcement came during the China-Africa forum in Beijing, the largest summit held since the pandemic, with over 50 African leaders and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in attendance.

At the forum's opening, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared, "China is ready to deepen cooperation with African countries in industry, agriculture, infrastructure, trade, and investment." Xi's pledge includes financial support amounting to 360 billion yuan ($50.7 billion), with a significant portion allocated to credit facilities and assistance.

"We will provide $11 billion in various forms of aid and encourage Chinese firms to invest $10 billion," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Xi also outlined plans to help create at least one million jobs across the continent, further cementing China's role in Africa's economic development.

China's President Xi Jinping (c) and his wife Peng Liyuan stand with leaders from African nations pose for a group photo ahead of the dinner reception of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) at The Great Hall of People on September 4, 2024 in Beijing, China. [Getty Images]
China's President Xi Jinping (c) and his wife Peng Liyuan stand with leaders from African nations pose for a group photo ahead of the dinner reception of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) at The Great Hall of People on September 4, 2024 in Beijing, China. [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

The forum highlighted several key deals between African nations and China, spanning energy, mining, and transportation sectors.

Tanzania, for instance, received a commitment from Xi to revitalise a long-stalled railway project connecting the country with neighbouring Zambia, a project estimated to be worth $1 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan hailed the commitment, emphasising its potential to enhance regional connectivity.

President Bola Tinubu was given a guard of honour as he was welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. [X, formerly Twitter]
President Bola Tinubu was given a guard of honour as he was welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. [X, formerly Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria, one of China's largest debtors in Africa, also secured a joint statement to "deepen cooperation" in infrastructure development, particularly in transport, ports, and free trade zones.

READ ALSO: Tinubu reveal details of meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping

This cooperation could help alleviate the pressures on Nigeria's infrastructure, which has been struggling to keep up with its rapidly growing population.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zimbabwe and Kenya also reaped benefits from the summit. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced further cooperation with China in agriculture, mining, and energy.

Notably, the southern African nation will soon be able to export fresh avocados to China, marking a significant breakthrough for Zimbabwean farmers.

Meanwhile, Kenyan President William Ruto confirmed China's commitment to opening its markets to Kenyan agricultural products.

Additionally, China has agreed to work with Kenya on expanding the Standard Gauge Railway and developing the Rironi-Mau Summit-Malaba motorway, a $1.2 billion project that is crucial to Kenya's transport infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT
China's President Xi Jinping (C), with his wife Peng Liyuan, welcomes Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres during a reception at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) on September 4, 2024 in Beijing, China. [Getty Images]
China's President Xi Jinping (C), with his wife Peng Liyuan, welcomes Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres during a reception at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) on September 4, 2024 in Beijing, China. [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

While China's investment in Africa is seen as a boon for development, it is not without controversy.

China has been Africa's largest trading partner for years, and while its loans have helped build much-needed infrastructure, they have also left several nations burdened with large debts.

As economic troubles at home mount, analysts believe Beijing is recalibrating its approach to Africa, particularly in the face of rising geopolitical tensions with the United States.

READ ALSO: Expert says Tinubu’s Beijing visit to strengthen Nigeria-China bilateral ties

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite these concerns, the China-Africa forum showcased strong ties between China and African nations, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praising the relationship as a force for good.

"China's remarkable record of development — including on eradicating poverty — provides a wealth of experience and expertise," Guterres said.

He also highlighted the potential for this partnership to drive the renewable energy revolution in Africa, particularly as the continent seeks sustainable solutions for its energy needs.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

China's Xi Jinping pledges $50bn for Nigeria, Ghana, other African nations

China's Xi Jinping pledges $50bn for Nigeria, Ghana, other African nations

Minister faces lawsuit over 18-year age limit for WAEC and NECO

Minister faces lawsuit over 18-year age limit for WAEC and NECO

Ibadan residents lament ‘unbearable’ increment in transport fares

Ibadan residents lament ‘unbearable’ increment in transport fares

Abure pushed out as Obi, Otti-led stakeholders pick Usman as caretaker chairman

Abure pushed out as Obi, Otti-led stakeholders pick Usman as caretaker chairman

Fuel hike will worsen poverty level of Nigerian workers – TUC tells FG

Fuel hike will worsen poverty level of Nigerian workers – TUC tells FG

No plan to stage nationwide protest over fuel price increase, Nigerian students

No plan to stage nationwide protest over fuel price increase, Nigerian students

OPC working on partnership with South-West governors on security - Gani Adams

OPC working on partnership with South-West governors on security - Gani Adams

Buhari describes Yobe killings by terrorists as monstrous acts

Buhari describes Yobe killings by terrorists as monstrous acts

Showunmi calls for Tinubu's impeachment over running of NNCPL, petrol ministry

Showunmi calls for Tinubu's impeachment over running of NNCPL, petrol ministry

Pulse Sports

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A heavily armed military convoy of the Nigerian Army pass through a checkpoint. [Getty Images]

DPO killed in gun attack at Zamfara military checkpoint

Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu launches initiative to help 600,000 sick Nigerians monthly

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

Police neutralise kidnap kingpin, sea pirate in Akwa Ibom, recover weapons

President Bola Tinubu's trip to China is on the heels of the recent asset seizure dispute between Nigeria's Federal Government and a Chinese firm. [X, formerly Twitter]

Tinubu departs Nigeria for crucial meeting in China