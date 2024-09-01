ADVERTISEMENT
President Tinubu arrives China for 5-day state visit

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President will thereafter join the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit.

President Bola Tinubu being welcomed by officials of the Chinese government in Beijing, China, on Sunday [NAN]
President Bola Tinubu being welcomed by officials of the Chinese government in Beijing, China, on Sunday [NAN]

A statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said he arrived in China at about 9.00 a.m. local time on Sunday and was received by key officials of the Chinese government.

Tinubu was also welcomed by governors Babajide Sanwoolu, and Sani Uba of Lagos and Kaduna States respectively, as well as members of his cabinet.

The President is expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and visit two major Chinese corporations, Huawei Technologies, as well as the China Railway and Construction Corporation (CRCC).

“This is with a view to achieving one of Mr President’s top agenda items, which is the completion of the Ibadan-to-Abuja segment of the Lagos-Kano high-speed rail line,” said Ngelale.

Thereafter, he said the President would meet chief executive officers of 10 major Chinese corporations with assets under management totalling over 3 trillion dollars across multiple sectors of the economy.

According to him, the President will thereafter join the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit, where several African heads of state will engage with Chinese leaders on various important matters.

News Agency Of Nigeria

