MREIF is Better: FirstBank’s Mortgage Loan Is the Game-Changer for Home Ownership in Nigeria

Pulse Mix 10:20 - 05 March 2026
MREIF loans offer a single- digit interest rate of 9.75% per annum, a loan amount of up to ₦100 million and a repayment period of up to 20 years.
Anyone who has tried to get a loan to buy a house in Nigeria knows the drill: endless forms, property valuation, and eventual down payment of a minimum 25% or more on the property. Sometimes, interest rates could go as high as 30% per annum, while the typical loan limit is N50 million.

Now, FirstBank is making homeownership more attractive:

FirstBank, in partnership with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), has introduced the MREIF Home Loan. MREIF loan is a game-changer, offering a single- digit interest rate of 9.75% per annum, with a loan amount of up to ₦100 million and a repayment period of up to 20 years. This is perfect for salaried individuals, including Nigerians in the diaspora, looking to purchase homes in approved locations.

The MREIF loan stands out with its lower interest rate, higher loan amount, and flexible equity contribution as low as 10%. This makes it an attractive option for those seeking affordable homeownership. You are one quick decision away from being a landlord.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy a home, FirstBank’s MREIF Home Loan is the smartest route to owning property in Nigeria today. Visit the FirstBank website

https://www.firstbanknigeria.com/personal/loans/mreif-home-loan/ to get started.

Paddy Adenuga almost acquired Chevron at age 29
Business
31.01.2018
