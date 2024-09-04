Tinubu reveal details of meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping

The encounter marked the transition of their relationship into a comprehensive developmental partnership, a significant milestone for both nations.

President Tinubu, through his X handle, announced the signing of five key Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) during the discussions.

These MOUs, which include agreements on the Belt and Road Initiative and the peaceful application of nuclear energy, mark significant steps in the deepening of the Nigeria-China partnership.

These agreements highlight the growing cooperation between Nigeria and China, particularly in areas critical to Nigeria's development.

President Tinubu emphasised the importance of the new partnership, stating, "Today's meeting with President Xi Jinping marks a significant milestone in elevating the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and China. This marks a crucial step for our two nations."

Nigeria, China reopens fresh partnership

A major outcome of the meeting was the agreement to establish a high-level community aimed at fostering development, stability, and security across the West African sub-region.

This initiative reflects the commitment of both leaders to ensuring peace and prosperity in the region.

Tinubu also highlighted the significance of Nigeria's ongoing economic reforms, reaffirming his administration's dedication to creating a business-friendly environment for international partners.

"My administration is fully dedicated to fostering sustainable growth and establishing a business-friendly environment for our partners," he said.

President Xi Jinping echoed these sentiments, expressing optimism about the future of Nigeria-China relations.

He emphasised the collective strength that can be achieved through unity and cooperation.