Cooking Gas Price Rises to ₦1,400 Per Kg Amid Middle East Crisis

Cooking gas prices in Nigeria have risen sharply, climbing by roughly 40 per cent to about ₦1,400 per kilogramme, as the ongoing Middle East crisis continues to disrupt global energy markets.

According to industry sources and recent market checks, the ex-depot price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, increased to around ₦18 million per 20 metric tonnes (MT) this week, up from about ₦15.95 million just a week earlier.

The surge comes as geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran have disrupted production and supply chains in international oil and gas markets, pushing up prices of petroleum products worldwide. Nigeria, which relies partly on imported LPG, has seen domestic costs respond quickly to these global shifts.

At several gas stations in Lagos, retail prices for cooking gas have now reached as high as ₦1,400 per kilogramme, placing extra strain on household budgets already stretched by general increases in the cost of living.

Industry players say some depots have even quoted higher rates up to ₦19 million per 20MT, although other outlets are offering slightly lower prices of around ₦17.5 million, highlighting the wide variation across the market.

Experts point out that while Nigeria produces a significant amount of LPG locally, international price benchmarks still strongly influence domestic pricing. This means that when global crude oil and gas prices climb, local distributors are often forced to pass on the extra cost to consumers.

The rise in cooking gas prices comes at a time when other energy costs are also increasing. Recent reports show petrol and diesel prices have similarly been pushed higher as global crude benchmarks rise. Analysts warn that sustained elevated prices could deepen economic pressure on families and small businesses that depend on LPG for daily cooking and energy needs.

Some industry stakeholders have urged consumers to direct their concerns to policymakers rather than petrol and gas plant owners, noting that the price spike is largely driven by global market dynamics rather than local supply issues alone.

As the Middle East crisis continues to unfold and energy markets stay volatile, analysts believe prices could remain high for some time, potentially pushing more households to ration gas or seek alternative cooking methods.

